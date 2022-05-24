A Temple man facing a sexual assault of a child charge was released from jail Tuesday afternoon.
Zachary Dylan Esparza, 22, was arrested Monday after Temple police officers executed an arrest warrant for the second-degree felony, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
“Officers went to his residence in the 4800 block of Deep Drive to serve the warrant,” she said. “Esparza was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail.”
Esparza reportedly worked for the Buckholts Independent School District until April.
Buckholts ISD officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to an open records request for information about Esparza.
Esparza was released from the Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon after posting a $100,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.