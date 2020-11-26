Gregory “Red” Wise munched on a slice of ham next to his dog, Oso, underneath a tree along South Third Street.
Wise, 65, was one of a few hundred people Thursday who picked up a Thanksgiving meal from Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G.
The Army veteran was thankful for the food.
“I don’t know what I would do (without it),” he said, handing the remaining piece of the smoked pork to his furry friend. “He’s not supposed to have that, but oh well.”
Feed My Sheep Director Staci Masson said the meal and volunteers serving it meant the world to people who need the help.
“They see that people care,” Masson said. “You’re talking about people who have grown up ... being told that they aren’t worth anything, being rejected, being harmed, being used. And yet, on this day, we have hundreds of people who come in and say, ‘It matters to me that you are celebrated today as well.’”
Masson expected her organization to feed between 300 and 350 people Thursday.
This year’s Thanksgiving meal, though, was different — it happened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the midst of a surge of infections in Bell County.
Volunteers wore masks and practiced social distancing as much as possible. One change Feed My Sheep made was to limit the number of people who could sit down and eat inside the organization’s building.
“We have less people sitting inside the dining room,” Masson said. “We did open it for people who just have nowhere to go and need a place to sit. Because the weather is so pretty, we’re letting people take (their food).”
This was the first Thanksgiving meal giveaway as far as Masson could remember in which Feed My Sheep had all the volunteers and food it needed. Volunteer R.B. Ethridge said they had so much donated food and other items that they ran out of room.
“I am amazed at Bell County,” she said. “We have the best community here because they’re eager to come out and give out of their pockets, give out of their time and just sacrifice. This is family time, and they sacrifice on this day that is so special for families, and they come and serve people who may not have families. I love that.”
Ethridge said it was good to volunteer on Thanksgiving.
“I was driven by the good Lord to come here,” said Ethridge, who has been helping at Feed My Sheep for about four months. “Given the lifestyle I was living and the things He brought me through, I feel like giving back to the community — that’s what brought me here.”
Food was not the only thing Feed My Sheep gave to people who stopped by for a hot Thanksgiving meal.
“It’s going to drop into the 30s so we’re giving away blankets and gloves and beanies and things in preparation for tomorrow night when the weather is supposed to drop,” Masson said.
A drop in temperature is expected starting today, according to the National Weather Service. Over the weekend, temperatures are forecasted to be in the 50s during the day and in the 30s at night. Then, on Monday, the National Weather Forecast expects temperatures as low as the 20s.
Helping people is the ideal way to spend a holiday, the Feed My Sheep director said.
“Really it’s what Thanksgiving should be: We are taking care of people’s needs, we have our friends and community and our bellies full at the end of the day.”