A little before noon Saturday, anyone driving by the Ralph Wilson Recreation Center at 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive might have seen a small crowd of people spraying each other with water and colored powder.
featured
Holi day celebration: Colorful event in Wilson Park marks the approach of spring
Larry Causey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- 7-Eleven, other retail planned at site of former Temple grocery store
- Mas flavors: La Michoacána Ice Cream Shop sells Mexican-style treats
- Having a ball: Annual event to highlight Belles, Escorts program
- ‘A false narrative’: Ott answers school choice questions after Abbott visit
- Historic Temple church for sale: First Christian pastor says future is cloudy, but church is not dissolving
- Killeen superintendent named lone finalist for San Antonio-area district
- Amanda Leigh Moeller, age 43, of Westphalia, died Thursday
- Temple celebrates Black History Month
- Housing crisis: Skyrocketing rental rates forcing Temple residents out of homes
- Stylish spirit: TISD travel buses have new look