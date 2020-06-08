Two men were pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in Temple, according to a Bell County justice of the peace.
The identity of each man hasn’t been released yet, but the deaths were pronounced less than three hours apart by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
A man was found at about 1:15 p.m. under the bridge near the 800 block of West Adams Avenue, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
Coleman said he ordered an autopsy in the case, an active investigation.
The search continued Monday for the man’s next of kin, Christoff said.
In a separate incident, officers were sent at about 3:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of East Avenue B, according to Christoff. Once there, they found a dead man in the home’s backyard.
Although the exact cause of death of this male wasn’t known by press time Monday, Coleman believed his death was probably due to natural causes.
Neither man had gunshot wounds, Coleman said.
This case is still under investigation, too, Christoff said.