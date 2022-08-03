Service dog assistance

The American Warrior Initiative and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. gave Julie Shank, left, and her husband, Retired Staff Sgt. Brian Shank, $11,000 to help with costs related to their new service dog.

 BY JOEL VALLEY | TELEGRAM STAFF

The American Warrior Initiative, a nonprofit organization that is designed to inspire, educate and give back to U.S. servicemen and women, changed one veteran’s life for the better on Wednesday during a luncheon event at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center.

jvalley@tdtnews.com