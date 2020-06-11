A Belton teenager was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy during a drug deal.
John Ryan Osborn, 19, is charged in the slaying of Joshua Reyner outside a residence at 1610 S. Wall St. on Jan. 2. Osborne was released from the Bell County Jail Jan. 11 after posting a $100,000 bond.
Belton officers responded to an emergency call Jan. 2 and found Reyner with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, an arrest affidavit said. A man gave CPR to Reyner until EMS arrived. Reyner later died at a hospital.
The cause of death was determined to be a homicide, the affidavit said.
Reyner reportedly offered to sell marijuana through a messaging app, the affidavit said.
Osborn denied seeing Reyner that night and friends of his gave him an alibi — for much later that evening, according to the affidavit.
A witness to the fatal shooting said he drove Osborn to a cul-de-sac and an individual, later identified as Reyner, came to the vehicle with marijuana, the arrest affidavit said.
Osborn reportedly grabbed the marijuana, Reyner grabbed Osborn and the witness heard two shots fired from a silver revolver Osborn had previously identified as a .38-caliber. The driver sped away from the scene.
Another person was reportedly told by Osborn to dispose of the gun, but that person still had it and gave it to Belton Police detectives when he was questioned, according to the affidavit.