BELTON — With a purse of more than $30,000 and 16 of the top 20 male players in the world competing, Disc Golf Pro Tour’s three-day Open at Belton winds up this afternoon at Heritage Park.
Starting at 1:30 p.m. today, the finals will be live on the Disc Golf Network at www.discgolfnetwork.com. Neal Dambra , co-director of the tournament, expecting 75,000 viewers around the world, said disc golf has come a long way.
“When I started playing, they didn’t even have baskets,” he said.
The center of the “green” had a chicken wire fence with a pole in the center to stop the disc, he said. Some courses would have a marked tree trunk for the disc to hit.
Jim Hudson, the other co-director, said disc golf became a professional sport in 1976.
“As a sport, we are still a baby,” he said. “We’re only 45 years old.”
This is the seventh year for the Open at Belton, Hudson said, but the first time it’s been on the pro tour. This weekend there are 219 professionals, competing in three rounds on the disc golf course at the far end of Heritage Park.
“This is all they do for a living, is play disc golf,” he said.
Discraft, the presenting sponsor of the tournament, recently signed Paul McBeth , one of this weekend’s players, to a 10-year, $10 million contract, he said.
“There are five major manufacturers of discs, and we’ve got players from all of those sponsors,” he said.
There are also professional women golfers in the tournament. Last year, Valerie Mandujano of San Antonio won the pro women’s division here, Dambra said, and was leading the field Saturday.
The disc players have discs they call drivers, pitching wedges and putters, Hudson said.
“The game is the same at golf but our tools are different,” he said. “We measure everything in feet instead of yards. One hole here is 789 feet. These guys are doing that in three.”
Dambra said 112 amateur disc golfers were playing in a temporary course set up toward the front section of Heritage Park. Another 112 amateurs were playing at Crossroads Park in Temple, and the two groups would switch parks on Sunday. When the amateurs finished their tournament, they would become spectators of the professional tournament, he said.
The sponsors were not allowed to sell tickets to spectators this year, he said, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When COVID is over, we expect two to three thousand spectators over the weekend,” he said.
Ezra Aderhold of Aberdeen, S.D., last year’s champion of the Open at Belton, was practicing Saturday morning. He said he’s been competing about two years.
“I like the competitiveness,” he said. “I like the variety. There’s more variety than in regular golf — all the different shots you can make.
He demonstrated the backhand and the sidearm toss.
“It’s all technique,” he said. “Everything that makes the disc go forward has something to do with every part of the body.”
Jeff Spring, chief executive officer of the Disc Golf Pro Tour, said the organization makes about 25 tournaments a year.
“The flight of the disc is beautiful and addictive,” he said. “It is a casual version of traditional golf, but maintains all the enjoyable elements of golf.”