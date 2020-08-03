While Temple will not be showing off its upcoming downtown projects this year, that does not mean progress in the area has stopped.
After initially delaying the city’s Imagine the Possibilities Tour to the fall, the city has announced it will be canceling the annual event this year all together. While the event will be canceled, some of the projects from last year’s tour have started to reach the phase where they will start seeing construction.
City Manager Brynn Myers said she was happy to see private projects, along with city projects, bring life back to downtown’s historic buildings.
“We are excited about the progress we have seen in downtown Temple in the past few years,” Myers said. “The downtown area holds important historical value for our community, so it is gratifying to see these historic buildings be given second life. It’s evident that this district that has become a destination point within the city.”
While the tour aimed to highlight businesses coming to the city’s downtown, Temple also has a series of projects nearing completion to help growth in the area.
The city is currently working to complete two parking garages to allow for growth not to crowd city streets.
The Temple City Council plans to vote on a resolution concerning the first of the two parking garages Thursday. This garage, which is planned to be built on the existing parking lot at the intersection of Avenue A and First Street, will be a joint effort from the city and Extraco Banks.
While planning of the project has not started, the resolution Thursday would authorize a ground lease of the space.
The second of the two garages, located at Central Avenue and Fourth Street, is already nearing the completion of its design phase, according to the city. City officials said they expect construction on the project could start as early as this fall, though construction dates have not yet been set.
City officials said the garage is expected to be five stories tall with an estimated 385 parking spaces.
“Both garages are in the design phase,” City spokesman Cody Weems said. “The Fourth Street garage is at about 60 percent designed. The timeline for both garages is still fluid however upon completion of design, the construction is likely to take approximately one year.”
This garage is located just across the street from the Hawn Hotel and the Professional Building, both of which are set to be revitalized in the future.
The Hawn Hotel, along with the Arcadia Theater and Sears Building, are both also expected to soon be under construction. City officials said the current construction schedule for the project could see a potential start date as early as this fall.
The area has seen the recent completion of the Santa Fe Market Trail Food Truck Plaza, with the city soon planning on sending out information for vendors to sign up for spaces.
In the first half of 2021, two new businesses are expected to move into buildings in the area. The City Eats Food Hall, 106 N. Main St., is expected to open in the first quarter of the year with Fox Dog Coffee, 209 N. Seventh St., set to open in the second quarter.