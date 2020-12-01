Four area students earned honors for their performance on the Preliminary SAT.
The College Board named Belton Independent School District seniors Ryan Carpio-Brown and Kylan Menapace as African-American Scholars and senior Ethan Rodriguez as a Hispanic-American Scholar, according to the district.
Holy Trinity Catholic High School senior Rachel Heifrin was recognized as a commended scholar in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program, Principal Isabelle Brogan said.
The Belton ISD students were part of a new program from the College Board that aims to create pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities by awarding them academic honors and getting them connected with universities across the nation.
The three Belton students were among the top 2.5 percent of students in the nation who took the Preliminary SAT during their junior year and identified as African-American, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or attend school in a rural area or are from a small town.
“It’s always great to see our Belton ISD students honored for their hard work and dedication to learning,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “We applaud this achievement and all that this award represents.”
Carpio-Brown attends Belton High School. He is the son of Benjamin Solis and Marisol Carpio Solis. He participated in the National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl and is a co-leader on the Robotics Team.
The BHS senior plans to major in engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.
Menapace and Rodriguez attend Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
Menapace — the son of Kurt and Kelly Menapace — is a member of the Leadership Council, National Honor Society, Key Club and is the head programmer for the Robotics Team. He plans to study civil engineering when he goes to college. He is considering one of four universities: UT-Austin, Texas A&M, Rice or Michigan.
Rodriguez is the son of John and Leslie Christopher. He is on the city of Belton’s Youth Advisory Commission, National Honor Society and swims for the varsity team and a club team. He wants to attend either UT-Austin or the United States Naval Academy to study aerospace engineering.
As for Heifrin, Brogan said the senior was awarded her National Merit recognition during Mass in early November. Heifrin placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who took the PSAT last year.