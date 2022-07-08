A proposal to evaluate diversity at a city level in Temple is now seeing pushback from some residents.
Seven local residents spoke to the City Council at its meeting Thursday about a proposed contract between the city and consultant group Nova Collective.
Officials said the proposed agreement, if approved, would have the group survey city employees and audit current policies to evaluate possible areas that the city could be more inclusive.
“This contract is about having this vendor possibly survey city of Temple employees to get an understanding of where they stand regarding the diversity, equality and inclusion concepts,” Mayor Tim Davis said. “The city can then use that information to possibly put together training programs so that city of Temple employees are able to deliver … service to any minority community. The city of Temple is not going to be going out and making any requirements of any citizens.”
The proposal is still pending recommendation by Temple’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, an appointed nine-member advisory panel.
City officials said the commission is expected to vote on the recommendation at their Aug. 2 meeting, with the City Council to vote on the item sometime in August or September if approved.
Many who spoke at Thursday’s meeting in opposition to the proposed agreement cited concerns over what type of messages the consultant would push.
Temple resident Joe Goodson was one of those opposed to hiring the Nova Collective, which he viewed as contrary to the city’s ideals. Nova, Goodson said, had “picked a fight” with those in the community who believe in traditional values. He also claimed that the consultant group wanted to force their morals on the city with its Marxist ideals.
In addition to moral concerns, Goodson said he didn’t understand the need for this type of service.
“It is a Trojan horse, it is a pig with lipstick on,” Goodson said. “It truly divides us, it doesn’t unite us. It gets us polarized over things we have no trouble with at the moment.”
Stacey Hawkins, the city’s director of performance excellence, said the Chicago-based Nova Collective was chosen from 16 possible consultants.
The list of consultants had previously been narrowed down to six by officials before the final choice was made.
“From this list of six, three potential consultants were recommended to City Manager Brynn Myers,” Hawkins said. “Nova was chosen from this list of three.”
David Newsome, pastor at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Temple, said he did not see any need for a group to identify possible disparities in service.
In addition to his opposition towards the proposed consultants, Newsome said he was also opposed to the existence of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.
“I don’t think that there are many big issues here in the city,” Newsome said. “I have been here since 1969 and I have seen issues come up from time to time. But, as far as some horrible issue in the city that needs to be addressed, I don’t think it is there.”
Others who spoke Thursday similarly were opposed to the commission as well as the contract with Nova Collective.
Carol Owen, who lives in Temple, said she thought that the commission itself was not representative of all people in the city.
The commission, Owen said, needed to include two large populations not represented currently — white people and men.
“There are a number of seats on the commission for people of color, but there is one very large group of people of color that are not represented,” Owen said. “That is the concerns of the white community. I feel like that, if there is going to be this commission, then it should be more diverse.”
Owen also mentioned that she didn’t think diversity, which she viewed as promoting people’s differences, should be emphasized in the city.
Jordan Valentin, a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, said the city panel’s work will aid in growth issues as Bell County’s population increases and diversifies.
“DEI work is crucial to our city’s sustainable growth because every Temple citizen deserves to feel appreciated, heard, and must have access to resources that give them opportunity and a sense of community,” Valentin said in a statement. “The starting line for the elimination of barriers is at the city level. When we ensure that our city operates equitably, we can carry those values down from the way we do business to the way we treat our neighbors.”
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who represents East Temple, said she expects to be in favor of the proposed agreement if it comes to the City Council.
Morales, the Council’s only Hispanic member, said she feels the aim of the proposal is to make sure that employees and residents in the community feel that they are treated fairly and equally.
Residents concerned about the agreement, Morales said, should wait until the item is presented to the City Council before making up their minds so as to avoid gossip distorting the truth.
“I really don’t understand where they are coming from,” Morales said. “All I want to do is make sure that we are doing the right things for the employees and for our city.”