Emergency responders from Temple, Belton and other parts of Bell County will walk the stairs at Wildcat Stadium today to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
The 9/11 memorial stair climb will start at 7 a.m. Saturday at the stadium at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
“It is a time to come together and remember the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said. “This also allows us to show support to our first responders.”
The climb will pause at 8 a.m. for a brief ceremony and then continue until 11 a.m.
Randles will give the welcome, followed by a prayer by Chaplain Angela McGeHee. A joint color guard will present flags before the Pledge of Allegiance is said.
The national anthem will be performed by the Temple High choir before the ringing of a bell and comments from Temple Mayor Tim Davis and state Rep. Hugh Shine.
A timeline of events on Sept. 11 will be recited during the climb, along with another ringing of the bell and closing comments from Randles.
For information or to register, visit templetx.gov/911memorial.
Salado memorial dedication
A Texas-shaped granite memorial featuring the shoulder patches of seven local emergency responding agencies will be dedicated in a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday near the gazebo on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
The memorial, design by sculptor Troy Kelley, features patches from the Salado Police Department, Bell County Constable Precinct 2, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Medical Services, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, Texas game wardens and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The memorial has the shape of Texas and the words “Salado First Responders; Never Forget.”
The phrase “Honoring our past, present and future” is also included on the memorial as well as a dedication “to those who serve our community to make our lives safer.”
UMHB activities
On Saturday, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will remember the 2,977 lives lost during the terrorist attacks with a Patriot Day football game and festivities to honor local Bell County emergency responders.
Patriot Day events will begin at 4 p.m. with a pregame showcase on King Street in Belton, featuring fire trucks and K-9 police units, and will continue at Crusader Stadium for special recognition of local emergency responders at 5:50 p.m.
The national anthem will be sung by UMHB’s One Voice while a large U.S. flag is presented on the field, followed by an aerial flyover from Fort Hood.
Kickoff then begins at 6 p.m. against East Texas Baptist University. Teams will wear helmet decals to honor the lives that were lost on and because of the terrorist attacks. Local emergency responders and active duty military will be honored with free admission.
“As a university, it is our privilege to honor local first responders alongside those brave men and women who lost their lives on this day 20 years ago,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear said in a news release.
Visitors are encouraged to experience the student organization-sponsored 9/11 memorial on campus. The UMHB chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas is planting 3,000 U.S. flags and displaying memorial boards in front of Luther Memorial.
“The average college student today was born between 1999 and 2003, meaning the majority of my peers do not remember the impact these attacks had on our nation,” Nate Dunning, the group’s chairman, said. “This memorial means a lot to me personally since I’ve been to the locations of all of the crash sites, and I’ve been moved by all three memorials. I hope what we are doing here on campus pays homage to those who lost their lives that day in a similar fashion to the memorials I’ve been so moved by in the past.”