Four people were arrested Monday by Bell County deputies and charged with burglary of a habitation, according to Lt. Robert Reinhard, spokesman.
Arrested and charged were Corey Danielle Henderson Jr., 20, of Temple; Marquis Deon Henderson, 19, of Temple; Devonne Cortez Palmer Jr., 18, of Harker Heights; and Raven Marquita Singleton, 20, of Temple, the only woman arrested.
The report of a burglary in progress sent Bell County deputies Monday to the 3800 block of Stillhouse Drive.
At 6:22 p.m., a female resident was upstairs and heard what sounded like someone kick in the front door. The resident had a handgun, found a man she didn't know in the residence and said the suspect was armed.
No shots were fired by anyone. The suspect ran and jumped into a vehicle parked nearby, Reinhard said.
A vehicle matching the description of the one the suspect left in was found and stopped on FM 2410 in Belton. Information obtained showed the four people in the vehicle were likely involved in the burglary. No weapon was found in the vehicle or on any of the suspects, according to Reinhard.
The Criminal Investigations Division is working with the Bell County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is active.