With early voting beginning Monday for the May 1 election, many municipal elections — such as Temple mayor — and bond issues will be determined by area voters.
Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs encouraged those eligible Texas voters to cast their ballots as soon as possible.
“Texas voters will have the opportunity to make their voices heard by voting on candidates and measures that will directly affect the governance of their cities, towns, school districts and other localities,” Hughs said in a statement Wednesday. “I encourage all eligible Texans to set aside time to ensure that they are informed and prepared so that they can confidently cast their vote and help shape the future of the Lone Star State.”
Temple mayor
Only the mayor’s seat is slated for the ballot for the Temple City Council. Mayor Tim Davis, who is nearing the end of his first three-year term, currently holds the seat.
Richard Arwood, 51, is Davis’ only challenger for the at-large position.
Arwood, a purchaser at papermaker StarCorr Sheets, said his top issues include improving Temple’s infrastructure, which he said has not kept up with the city’s growing demands, and to reexamine the municipality’s strategic plan and to update it regularly.
Davis — the owner of the Temple-based employee benefits insurance agency Texas Benefit Alliance — said he is ready for the contested race.
During his first term, Davis said the city has had a number of accomplishments. He pointed to unprecedented economic development growth across Temple and inside the industrial park as well as the new boards and commission system that is rolling out right now.
“I have been encouraging people to get involved, and the boards and commissions are one way to do that,” the mayor said. “The staff, in my opinion, is the best that we’ve ever had. I’m very excited with what we’ve accomplished and where we’re going. I’m ready to see what’s next.”
Temple residents can begin early voting Monday at two locations: Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.; and Temple College’s One College Centre, 2600 S. First St.
City of Temple spokesman Cody Weems said these locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27.
Belton ISD
The Area 4 seat on the Belton Independent School District board will be its only contested race this year.
The district’s Area 4 trustee seat will be decided between incumbent Chris Flor, who is nearing the end of his first three-year term, and challenger Brent Coates.
Coates, an energy consultant for Amos Electric Supply, previously told the Telegram he decided to run because he wanted to give voters a choice.
“It has been on my heart to serve somewhere, and honestly, I happened to look and saw my area was up,” Coates, a 2001 Belton High School graduate, said. “I would love to give back to the ISD that I basically grew up in and hopefully make a difference for the ISD my kids are going to grow up in.”
If elected, Coates — who has a degree in biology from the University of Houston-Victoria — said he wants to help the district’s growth while also being fiscally responsible, ensuring teachers are adequately paid and giving kids a safe learning environment.
Flor previously said he filed to run for a second term because he wants the best for all BISD students and to continue the work the school board has done from the past three years.
Among accomplishments Flor has listed include helping name a new superintendent, Matt Smith; planning for the district’s continued growth, a challenge that will remain for the foreseeable future; and being part of the opening of Lake Belton High School and Charter Oak Elementary.
Early voting will be conducted each from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Troy
Meanwhile, Troy voters will elect a mayor and two City Council members for two-year terms.
Although Mayor Michael Morgan is running unopposed, the ballot has three Council candidates vying for two at-large seats.
Incumbent Council members Paul Ramirez and Jason Sheffler are seeking reelection while Vance Camp seeks to join the Council.
Early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Troy Community Center, E. Main St.
Academy ISD
With Academy ISD’s student enrollment projected to reach nearly 2,300 students by the 2024-25 school year, voters can approve growth-related funding through a $79 million bond issue.
Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan said the funding would alleviate campus congestion for years to come — a necessity given the region’s projected growth in population.
“This (funding) will meet the needs of that growth, and will keep us from having to go back every election period to ask for money based on potential growth,” Harlan said. “There’s a tremendous amount of property being purchased and annexed into our district ... that’s what we’re trying to plan for.”
The Academy ISD superintendent, who was hired by trustees in 2019, said the benefits of a new high school would not be limited to its campus grounds.
“Building a new high school relieves the pressure at the campuses below,” he said. “As a district we can decide, based on enrollment, how many middle school students will go into the existing high school … and that just works its way down to the elementary school level.”
Early voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Academy ISD Administration Building, 704 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy, according to district information.
Rogers
Rogers voters will decide a mayoral race. Mayor Billy Crow, who is up for re-election, will appear on the ballot next to Ernest Stoud.
Voters can cast their ballots at Rogers City Hall, 2 W. Mesquite Ave.
Early voting begins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27.
Rogers ISD
A pair of seats on the Rogers school board will be on the May 1 ballot.
They are elected at large and serve for three-year terms. Although trustees Keith Caldwell and Kim Malcik currently have the seats, only Caldwell is seeking reelection.
Caldwell will be joined in the race for the two open seats with Joe Jarolik, Moody Glasgow, Robert Stephens and Bradley Marek, according to Rogers ISD.
Rogers ISD voters also will be tasked with approving a $6.1 million bond — funding that will appear on the ballot as four propositions: $2.3 million for school facilities improvements, $1.9 million for a new auxiliary gym, $1.5 million for a new early childhood educational facility and $100,000 for a softball locker room facility.
During early voting, voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rogers ISD Administration Building, 1 Eagle Drive, according to district information.
Salado
The municipal election is canceled by the village’s Board of Aldermen after three candidates were unopposed. Elected aldermen were Rodney W. Bell, John F. Cole and D. Jasen Graham, according to a March 4 ordinance.
Morgan’s Point Resort
Voters will decide all six positions, including the mayor’s seat, on the Morgan’s Point Resort City Council.
The incumbents are Mayor Dwayne Gossett and Council members Dennis Green, Donna Hartman, Bruce Leonhardt, Ronny Snow and Robbie Johnson.
Green is the only Morgan’s Point Resort City Council incumbent who did not file for reelection.
Although Gossett is running unopposed, Shawn Knuckles and Larry Gossett will give the incumbents a challenge.
Residents can cast their ballots early at the Morgan’s Point Resort City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Blvd.
The facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the site will accept voters for extended hours — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — April 26-27.