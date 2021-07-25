Belton school district employees could receive retention stipends totaling an estimated $4.8 million if trustees approve the measure at a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The proposal, which would use about 30% of the $16 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grants the district will receive, would be eligible to all regular staff members, according to a Belton ISD staff report.
The purpose of the special meeting is “to provide the employee retention stipend information for review, discussion and potential approval by the board of trustees,” the report said.
Trustees will consider the proposal at a special meeting scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St., Belton.
If approved, the measure could aid educators as they address a loss of learning issues during the coronavirus pandemic.
Substitutes and temporary employees would not be eligible for the stipend, the staff report said.
Learning loss
Belton ISD, like most Texas districts, saw declines in spring 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exams for remote learners while in-person learners tested higher.
Texas Education Agency officials noted four key changes: the number of students not meeting grade level expectations increased from 2019; mathematics saw the sharpest decline in student proficiency; districts with higher percentages of virtual learners experienced greater declines; and districts with higher percentages of in-person learners avoided most declines.
Belton ISD students saw their widest decline from 2019 in math, according to state data.
Students in third to eighth grades, on average, registered double-digit percentage declines, the Telegram reported Sunday. Of the 545 students that took the seventh-grade math assessment, about 34% passed — nearly a 28% decline from 2019 scores.
Double-digit percentage declines also were registered for fourth-grade writing, fourth-grade reading, fifth-grade science, eighth-grade reading and eighth-grade science.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith told the Telegram how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone in the school district, not just remote learners.
“My belief over the last year is that COVID-19 impacted everybody in our system,” he said. “I hear a lot of people talking about learning loss … but we don’t know the true magnitude of that yet. We just know some of the pieces.”
Belton ISD’s focus on summer school programs this year saw registration increase by 743 students since 2019 — a great step toward accomplishing that goal, Smith said.
“We feel like it helped address those (learning) issues,” he said.
Principal hire
Trustees on Tuesday morning will also consider hiring a new principal at Charter Oak Elementary School, 8402 Poison Oak Road in Temple, according to the board’s agenda.
A recommendation for the principal’s job will be announced at the meeting, a staff report said.