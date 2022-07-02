The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night and left one male victim injured, a news release said.
At 8:57 p.m., officers reportedly responded to a shooting in the 400 block of N. 12th Street, the release said. Upon arrival, they found one male victim had been shot. He has been transported to the hospital. The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
A suspect reportedly fled the scene westbound on E. Downs Ave. in a gray Dodge Challenger.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.