TAFF REPORT
The Temple Education Foundation will hold a virtual auction in conjunction with the annual Distinguished Alumni Event, allowing those that cannot attend the event Thursday to still participate in fundraising efforts.
“It’s been exciting to see the local community come together to donate items for our virtual auction. We have over 30 items to bid on that meet all kinds of interests in our city,” TEF Chairperson Dow Fogleman said.
The virtual auction will run from Monday through Thursday. Registration for the event opened Wednesday. To register, go to https://templeeducationfoundation.org/, or text TEFAuction2021 to 76278. The auction will go live Monday and bidding will conclude at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The auction includes items bundled into special interest packages, as well as individual items:
- Family of five stay at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock
- Artwork by local artist Stephen King
- Texas barbecue package including a custom rocket stove
- Temple and surrounding area family fun
- Year-long movie pass
- Beauty and pampering gifts
“We partnered with an online virtual auction company to host the event, and it’s so easy to get registered and begin bidding on items,” Kristy Brischke, executive director of the foundation, said in a news release. “After you register you will get a welcome text message. Once the auction is live, people can bid on items on their personal bidding page, text the item number and their bid to their welcome message number, or by clicking on the item from their computer.”
TEF hopes to raise $8,000 from the auction this fall.
This year’s Distinguished Alumni event will celebrating veteran photographer Earl Nottingham and NASA engineer Amanda Coots, both Temple High School alumni.
Individual tickets may be purchased by calling the TEF office at 254-215-6125 or online at https://templeeducationfoundation.org/programs/distinguished-alumni-event/.
The Distinguished Alumni Event and virtual auction benefits the Temple Education Foundation, which provides innovative teaching grants and student scholarships for the Temple Independent School District.
In the previous five years, the event has raised $650,000 to impact Temple schools, the foundation said.