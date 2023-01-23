BELTON — Jury selection began on Monday morning for Killeen resident Carmen DeCruz, a former Temple Police officer who is on trial for a second-degree felony manslaughter charge that stemmed from the Dec. 2, 2019 shooting death of Temple resident Michael Dean.
DeCruz, 55, has remained free since March 2020 after posting an $80,000 bond.
Although state District Judge Paul LePak is presiding over the trial in the 264th District Court at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton, jury selection on Monday morning was conducted in the 146th District Court where the remainder of the proceedings are expected to take place.
“Normally, the 264th District Court meets up in the center of the courts above us in this building, but it’s wholly inadequate to hold 100 of you,” LePak told the jury pool. “So we’re borrowing Judge Jack Jones’ court room for our trial.”
Of the 100 potential jurors, 12 Bell County residents and two alternates are slated to be empanelled — a process that began on Monday with prospective jurors filling out a questionnaire and Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell asking them several questions that will determine their qualifications, disqualifications and exemptions.
Some of the questions poised to the jury pool focused on whether residents have had positive or poor relations with law enforcement, who has family or friends in law enforcement, and what kind of experience individuals have with firearms — an inquiry that led to many participants disclosing their military or law enforcement backgrounds.
However, LePak first reminded those called to jury duty that a manslaughter charge is not evidence.
“The trial begins with the reading of the indictment but the indictment is only the accusation — it is not evidence to support the accusation,” LePak said. “Evidence comes from the witness stand or documents that are admitted. In selecting the jury from the large panel that we have, the lawyers are going to ask you a number of questions. They’re not attempting to pry into your personal matters or embarrass you in any way. They’re simply trying to make sure we have a fair jury that does not begin the trial with any sort of bias or concerns.”
DeCruz — whose long graying hair was pulled into a ponytail — wore a black suit with a red tie and an American flag pin on his lapel. He took notes as the prospective jurors were interviewed.
“I know this is a long process and it will be a long day, uh, for all of us, but we just want to find out whether you have any biases or prejudice in regards to certain issues,” said Newell, who has been employed as an assistant district attorney in Bell County for nearly two decades. “At the end of today and tomorrow, we just want to be able to sit a jury that can be fair to both sides. That is the entire purpose of this process. So if you have an opinion and if there’s something you’d like to say, we want to hear from you because this is what this process is for.”
Although some prospective jurors admitted that they could have a potential bias — with one noting a friendship with a Temple officer on the witness list — many others cited child-care, economic hardships and working night shifts as factors that could unintentionally impact their decision-making process during the trial, which is expected to take more than a week.
“I apologize if I’m putting you in the hot seat, because we do absolutely appreciate your honesty,” Newell told one prospective juror.
Potential jurors were dismissed just after 4 p.m. Monday as jury selection will continue on Tuesday. Testimony will begin once a jury has been seated.
LePak repeatedly reminded the jury pool to not use their cellphone, computers or any other mediums to seek any information about the case, as the Bell County residents left the courtroom.
“This is incredibly important,” he said. “We’re all fascinated by Google searches and Bing and who knows what all else but it can absolutely disrupt a fair trial. Twitter and Instagram and Facebook and Google are for those who are not participants. You get the information right here in this courtroom.”
Jurors are expected to be empanelled after DeCruz’s attorneys have an opportunity to ask their own set of questions.
“We anticipate that this trial will last today and into tomorrow on the jury selection process, and then through Monday and maybe Tuesday on the trial,” LePak said Monday.