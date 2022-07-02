When the Bell County Expo Center was first constructed, former County Judge John Garth wanted its name to reflect the community that funded it.
That wish could be seemingly overridden 35 years later as officials look at selling naming rights to the publicly funded Belton facility that hosts concerts, event and livestock shows year-round.
County Commissioners began a process last month to gauge interest in naming rights to the facility, similar to other facilities across the country. Officials say this would help bring in extra income to the facility that would help in its maintenance.
One person who has spoken out against this move is Becky Garth, widow of John Garth who died in 2008.
“I didn’t know about it until it was in the paper … and I was shocked that it had gone as far as it had,” Garth said. “There has been no input, just simply none.”
Officials said the request to gauge any interest in renaming the facility is still open and will continue until July 26.
In the mid-1980s, Garth said, her husband was first approached by local groups who wanted a better space for local children to exhibit their livestock for shows.
John Garth liked that idea, eventually looking at the bigger picture of what a space such as the Expo Center could be. His wife said her husband, who also had a large record collection, wanted a space for the county to host a range of events, not just livestock shows.
While many of John’s ideas were popular, Becky Garth said her husband really had to campaign across the county to convince voters to approve funding for the facility.
Becky Garth said her husband wanted to make sure the facility represented the community that funded it and would use it.
“It became known as the Garth dome and it has a few other not-so-nice names,” Garth said. “The Garth dome kind of stuck with everybody but John said, ‘No, this needs to be the Bell County Exposition Center.’ (This was) because the taxpayers were in the process of paying for it and would be the ones to benefit from it.”
The Expo Center was officially built in 1987, and helped bring in a lot of business for the county each year, remaining open during most of the coronavirus pandemic as venues in other Texas cities had limited operations or were closed. A $24.6 million expansion for a new livestock and equine center, approved by commissioners in 2016, opened in late July 2018.
Garth Arena name to remain
It was only a month before his death on May 6, 2008, that the facility’s large arena was named after John Garth due to efforts by his daughter.
Officials said that, even if the facility as a whole was renamed, Garth’s name would remain on the arena.
Tim Stephens, executive director of the Expo Center, said the idea to sell the facility’s naming rights was originally brought up by him and his staff. Revenue from the sale of these naming rights would help cover the cost of the facility’s operations.
Stephens pointed out that naming rights to these types of facilities have become a large revenue source in recent years.
“People have the right to have their opinion of this, but it is my feeling that, when a facility has grown to the point that an entity would want to purchase the naming rights, it should be seriously considered,” Stephens said. “I think the citizens of Bell County appreciate the fact that we do everything possible to enhance our revenues in order to cover the cost of operating this venue. Naming rights have become a major source of revenue for venues, and it is time that we should at least explore the opportunity.”
Personal advertising?
Becky Garth said she was opposed to this way of thinking, and did not want to sell out the reputation that the facility has created.
“If I ever wanted to go and do something my friends were doing, my mother would say, ‘Becky Ann, if they all wanted to go jump off a cliff, would you go after them?’” Garth said. “And I think that is a pretty good bit of advice. Just because everyone else is doing it, it is not a good enough reason to let an entity use the reputation that has been built in that facility … for their own personal advertising.”
County officials have not confirmed yet if they had received any interest for sponsoring a renaming of the Expo Center.
Even if names for the facility are proposed, the Commissioners Court still would need to consider the idea and vote on an agreement.
Current Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he and the other commissioners will need to weigh the history and financial interest of the county when the time comes.
“I think there are a variety of factors to weigh when considering attaching naming rights to the Expo, certainly,” Blackburn said. “Historical interests are among those factors … as are financial interests.”