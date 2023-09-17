Although the autumnal equinox is supposed to occur early Saturday morning — hopefully followed by progressively cooler temperatures — the National Weather Service in Fort Worth doesn’t foresee any welcoming trend in that department this week.
The daily highs are projected to rise from about 92 today to 95 on Thursday and 96 next Sunday. While that’s not the sweltering 100-degree temperatures the Temple-Belton area has been experiencing, it’s something short of the gentle fall weather a lot of people have been fantasizing about.
After Saturday’s much-welcomed rainfall, Sunday’s temperatures hung around the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. The clear skies, light winds and dry air were projected to lower the nightly temperature to around 60 degrees in some areas.
Light southerly winds are expected to return today, the NWS said, but the temperature will be generally higher than on Sunday. Even so, compared to what much of Texas has been going through, that would still be fairly pleasant weather.
Storm chances will return to the forecast starting Tuesday afternoon, the NWS said. A few strong to severe thunderstorms may occur Tuesday, but most of that weather may be north of Central Texas. The slight thunderstorm threat will persist through the latter half of the week; however, the coverage area should remain low, the NWS said.
Looking at the day-by-day weather forecast, today should be sunny with a high near 92. A calm wind will become south-southeast around 5 p.m. Tonight should be clear, with a low around 68 and a 5-10 mph south wind.
Tuesday is supposed to be sunny with a high near 94. A 5-15 mph south wind may gust as high as 20 mph. It will be clear Tuesday night, when the low should be around 71. A 10-15 mph south wind may gust as high as 20 mph.
The thermometer will hit 94 again Wednesday, and there will be a 15-20 mph south wind gusting to 25 mph. After 1 a.m. Wednesday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 73. A 15 mph south wind may gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday is supposed to be mostly sunny with a high near 95. A south-southeast wind of 10-15 mph may gust to 20 mph. Before 1 a.m. there is another 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The general forecast is mostly clear with a low around 72. A10-15 mph south wind may gust to 20 mph.
Friday has another 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. The day should be generally sunny with a high near 95. That night it will be partly cloudy with a low around 72.
Saturday is supposed to be sunny with a high near 95. That night there will be another 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it should be mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Sunday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It’s supposed to be sunny with a high near 96.