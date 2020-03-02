The annual cleanup day at Moffat Cemetery will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14.
Volunteers will be trimming trees and bushes, moving cut branches, weed-eating around curbs and graves, and picking up trash and debris. The group also will continue efforts to chart locations of older graves, veterans, and headstones in need of repair.
Trash bags and pruning paint for the trees will be provided. Those who attend are asked to bring their own gloves, hats, clippers, hoes and other tools.
In the event of inclement weather, the cleanup day will be rescheduled for April 18.
Youth who participate will be able to receive community service hours for scout projects and college.
For information, contact Deborah Ellison at 254-931-0742 or email labrat76504@yahoo.com or Ruth Stephens Beck at 254-624-6208 or ruth.beck@hotmail.com.