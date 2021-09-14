Belton businessman Luke Potts has been honored with a 2021 Presidential Citation from Variety of Texas – the Children’s Charity International.
Potts, who serves on the Variety of Texas board of directors, is a healthcare administrator and entrepreneur in Belton.
Potts, who had epilepsy since childhood, never wanted anything but to live a normal life.
He told the Telegram he believes an accident that occurred when he was 4 years old, during which a chain became lose and he flew out of a swing and slammed head-first against a retaining wall, caused him to have epilepsy and lifelong seizures accompanying the disorder.
Potts can trace his Texas lineage back eight generations, which strongly influences his strength of character and commitment to his community, according to a news release.
During his college days at Texas A&M University, while studying biomedical sciences and earning his masters in healthcare administration, he worked as a camp cook and then a summer camp counselor for Peaceable Kingdom by Variety, located in the Killeen area.
He jokes that he “never killed anyone with [his cooking].” Still, it was during those summers with Variety’s campers — who, he quickly learned, are more than the challenges they may face — that he found a lifelong passion for Variety’s mission.
Over the next two decades, Potts would continue to volunteer his time, talents, and treasures to Variety of Texas, making invaluable contributions to the organization and changing the lives of Texas children.
The Presidential Citation honors an unsung hero for exceptional and sustained commitment to Variety’s mission.
“The Variety of Texas team is privileged to have been recognized by international colleagues, proud to represent the great State of Texas, and eager to join in the applause for Mr. Luke Potts and his 2021 Presidential Citation,” the release said.
Peaceable Kingdom is a 122-acre camping facility in the Killeen area that helps thousands of children explore their self-reliance and mobility.
“In support of our mission of healing through nature, we’ve tailored our 122-acres to accommodate all campers’ needs,” the release said. “Peaceable Kingdom has become a place where kids of all abilities can push their personal limits while they discover the empowering freedom that comes from the great outdoors.”