ROCKDALE — A former American Idol contestant from Cameron was arrested after he allegedly broke into a house after being denied entry and struck his girlfriend’s face.
Cecil Ray Baker, 20, is charged by Rockdale police with burglary of habitation, a charge that stems from an April 14 incident, police said. Baker recently competed on American Idol, receiving praise from judges for his talent. He advanced to the top 24 before his elimination in the top 16.
Baker was arrested Saturday.
A Rockdale officer who responded to the incident found the victim’s face was swollen and red after allegedly being struck by Baker. She told police that Baker attempted to enter the home through a back entrance after he was denied entry to see a child.
While competing on American Idol, Ray told judges that a big part of why he was competing was to give his daughter a better life than what he has had.