BELTON — A jailed Temple man awaiting a murder trial for the Feb. 12, 2019, beating death of a local hotel owner was indicted in a felony charge for his alleged involvement in a prison brawl.
Montreal Devin Wright, 31, was indicted by a grand jury last week on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
The charge stems from an assault of a prisoner at the Bell County Jail on July 11.
An arrest affidavit states Wright allegedly led a brutal attack on a jail inmate.
“Wright came down the stairs and aggressively approached (the victim) while motioning with his hand above his head,” stated the report. “Multiple inmates responded to Wright’s hand motion surrounding (the victim). Wright and the other inmates struck (the victim) repeatedly as (the victim) tries to avoid being repeatedly struck.”
During the attack, the affidavit said, Wright allegedly beat the victim by stomping and kicking him, grabbing the inmate’s head and throwing him down on the floor and against jail walls.
The attack lasted about three minutes before correction officers were able to stop it and, due to the nature of the brutal attack, classified it as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“The assault on (the victim) ensued and was encouraged and led by Wright who used his feet, legs, and fist in a manner capable of causing serious bodily injury or death,” the affidavit said.
Wright, who is held on bonds totaling $406,500, remains at the jail awaiting a jury trial — set for March 7, 2022 — for the beating death of 44-year-old Manish Patel.
Patel was assaulted on Feb. 12 at the Econo Lodge in Temple and died on Feb. 17 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
During their investigation, detectives with the Temple Police Department uncovered video surveillance that showed Wright near the office speaking with someone in a vehicle. He then went into a hotel room and was seen allegedly assaulting somebody else.
Patel walked toward where the assault was, the Telegram previously reported. Wright ran up to Patel and struck him. Patel stumbled and fell in the parking lot. It was about 45 minutes before Patel made it out of the parking lot. He stumbled around the outside of the office before his wife called 911.
A preliminary autopsy report stated Patel died from blunt force trauma to his head and had fractures to the face and skull as well as a brain injury.