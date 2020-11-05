Two Temple men were indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury for evading police officers in separate high-speed pursuits, including a chase through downtown Temple
Quentin Jamal Powell, 31, was indicted on two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle, both third-degree felonies, from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Temple Police Department. He is accused of evading numerous law enforcement officers throughout Temple on Oct. 1 after police responded to an assault call at T-Mobile, 2904 S. 31st St.
He later evaded officers but those officers didn’t pursue him, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
“The suspect accelerated away from the officer at a high rate of speed,” Weems told the Telegram.
Powell reached speeds of up to 60 mph in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse as he evaded Temple Police officers twice, Bell County Precinct 3 constables once and DPS troopers later that day, officials said. He also is charged with two counts of assault on a family member causing bodily injury, Class A misdemeanor charges from TPD.
Powell remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday. His bonds are set at $87,500.
Cole Dale Schumacher, 27, was also indicted on a count of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree DPS charge.
A DPS trooper recorded him speeding at 115 mph on a green motorcycle in the area of Loop 363 at about 12:44 p.m. on Oct. 11. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to make a traffic stop, and Schumacher reportedly took off to get away from the trooper, DPS said.
The motorcyclist passed numerous cars, ran red lights and split traffic lanes — nearly causing multiple collisions on Interstate 35. Schumacher stopped when the motorcycle had engine trouble north of Ivey Road, which is where the trooper arrested him.
Schumacher, who is also charged with Class A misdemeanors for driving violations, also has a blue warrant and remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday. His bond is set at $50,000.
Kristin Chapa
Kristin Chapa, 26, of Temple, was indicted on a third-degree charge of tampering with physical evidence after she allegedly tried to dispose of marijuana in a kitchen sink.
The arrest occurred after Temple Police officers responded in July to a disturbance near the 400 block of Westfield Boulevard and saw a large container with marijuana in the house, police spokesman Cody Weems said. Officers went to another part of the house and when they came back, they saw the container was empty as Chapa was by the kitchen sink.
Chapa was released from the Bell County Jail on a $15,000 bond, Chief Deputy Chuck Cox told the Telegram.
Jake W. Porter
A Temple man arrested for a deadly conduct incident in August was indicted Wednesday on an aggravated sexual assault charge.
Jake Winford Porter, 33, was arrested after Temple officers went to the 2100 block of South 11th Street for a disturbance call when two men were arguing. Porter allegedly pulled a knife and waved it in the direction of the other man before leaving the area.
Porter had an outstanding warrant for a Dec. 8, 2019, sexual assault. A woman told police she was sexually assaulted at her home by Porter.
He remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds that totaled $185,000.
Other indictments
Other Temple-Belton area residents were indicted on various charges Wednesday. They are:
• Jordan D. Anderson, 23, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Cornelius A. Dean, 30, of Belton, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
• Paul C. Doyle, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Amber R. Edmonds, 30, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• William D. Hale III, 29, of Belton, driving while intoxicated, third or more (repeat offender).
• Javis T. Lavan, 23, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Glenn D. Lowe, 55, of Temple, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Jaqwin Miller, 20, of Belton, assault of a family member.
• Donald R. Motl Jr., 49, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Justin S. Niersmann, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Marcus D. Portier, 27, of Temple, harassment of a public servant.
• Kristanae D. Wright, 30, of, Temple, possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.