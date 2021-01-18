A new person may be on their way to joining the Belton school board this week.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees is expected to consider appointing a new member during a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Board members last week interviewed four candidates to take over former trustee Dr. Rosie Montgomery’s Area 2 seat.
“With so much important work being done in Belton ISD, it’s important to find a candidate who can jump on board and start contributing from day one,” board President Suzanne McDonald previously told the Telegram. “Specifically, we’re looking for a new trustee who values public education, has a heart for students, teachers and staff and who can help the board think critically about the wide array of complex issues facing fast-growth school districts like ours.”
Should the board appoint a new trustee Tuesday, that person would be sworn in at the school board’s Jan. 25 meeting.
The appointed trustee will serve the remaining five months left on Montgomery’s term. For a full term, the appointee will have to run in the May election to serve a regular three-year term.
The seats for Areas 2 and 4 are slated for the May 1 ballot. Board member Chris Flor, who represents Area 4, already has filed for reelection.
Candidates have until Feb. 12 to file for a place on the ballot, according to the Texas secretary of state.
Montgomery cited personal reasons for stepping away from the school board. The clinical psychologist was appointed to the seat in 2018 to replace former trustee Leo Camden, who resigned after moving out of the district.
“My board term will end in May 2021; however, after careful consideration, I believe my increased caretaking responsibilities will not allow me to continue my service on the board adequately,” Montgomery said last month. “I want to extend a sincere thank you to the current board and the administration.”
The new school board member will represent a large geographical area of Belton ISD. Area 2 covers most of the southern half of the district and encompasses Area 3, which is central and south Belton. Area 2 includes rural areas to the east, west and south of Belton city limits as well as the neighborhoods around the Bell County Expo Center and homes north of Sixth Avenue and south of 13th Avenue and the railroad.