Bell County residents have only a few days left to get any needed controlled burns completed before a countywide burn ban goes into effect.
The Commissioners Court voted 4-0 Monday, with Judge David Blackburn absent, to approve putting a 30-day burn ban into place starting Friday. The ban, which will last until Aug. 14, will prohibit any controlled burns in an attempt to limit the number of grass fires in the area.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt outlined some of the criteria his office uses to recommend issuing a burn ban, with some factors including local humidity, wind speed and fuel content such as grasses and brush.
One significant marker the area has surpassed in the past few weeks is temperatures greater than 90 degrees.
“We have been well over that (temperature) for the past few weeks, and this week I think we have been averaging about 103 (degrees),” Mahlstedt said. “I didn’t see any significant rainfall predicted, if any.”
Another major factor the county looks at, Mahlstedt said, is the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the amount of moisture in the area.
The index ranges from zero at the low end to 800 on the high end, with a level of 500 or above being considered a drought in Texas. Mahlstedt said that Bell County has an index level of 560 as of Monday morning.
Last year, Mahlstedt said areas of the county reached well into the 700 range of the scale, with almost no moisture in the ground.
Mahlstedt said he has talked to local fire chiefs in the county to get their recommendations on what to do with the ban.
“Usually I poll the chiefs and get their thoughts, but they have already been reaching out and expressing some concerns with dryness,” Mahlstedt said. “It varies by areas of the county, with the eastern part of the county being drier than the west side or vice versa.”
One good thing for the county, Mahlstedt said, was that the area has received almost triple the amount of rainfall this year compared to last year.
Currently much of Bell County is under some level of drought, as indicated by a map published each week by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The map shows much of the western portion of the county being under severe levels of drought while the central part of the county is only under moderate drought conditions. Eastern Bell County, according to the map, is currently labeled as abnormally dry.
Despite much of the county being under drought conditions, many areas are in much better shape than the same time last year when the Drought Monitor showed the whole county under its two highest levels of drought.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said that, while he understands the need for the ban, he also acknowledges the use of controlled burns for people out in county land.
Whitson said that these burns were how many people get rid of their trash or to get rid of fallen tree limbs. He said these were concerns that many people in the nearby cities, with trash services, may not have.
Instead of having the ban imposed Monday, as originally planned, Whitson was the one to suggest the start of the ban be delayed until 8 a.m. on Friday to give residents a few more days to prepare.
“That way it will give folks that need to burn that trash a day or two to get that done,” Whitson, who also volunteers as a firefighter in Salado, said. “Fire departments are all on staff and ready to go during the week and we don’t have a lot of folks lighting up on the weekend. (That) is typically when fire departments start having issues getting there and taking care of fires.”