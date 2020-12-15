About 30 homeless people will continue to have a warm place to sleep as cold creeps into Central Texas.
As temperatures drop into the freezing range, Temple’s two warming shelters continue to see a flow of the local homeless population seeking warmth. Temperatures are expected to continue to reach freezing levels frequently, with Monday marking the official start of winter.
Roy Rhodes, a pastor at Temple Impact Church, said the warming shelter at his church has been serving about 20 people each night they are open, up from 15 previously, with the Temple Salvation Army shelter serving about 10.
“Our capacity is back up to 20 or so,” Rhodes said. “We haven’t had to turn anybody away due to capacity, thankfully.”
The church’s warming shelter, 306 E. Adams Ave., along with the one located at the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, help provide a warm space and meals to those without homes during cold nights.
Both warming shelters open under the same conditions, when the wind chill temperature is at or below freezing on dry nights and at or below 35 degrees on wet nights.
Rhodes said the coordination between his church and the Salvation Army, which is new this year, has been going well to provide for the community. He said he has yet to turn away any of those who have shown up looking to stay the night.
Matt Stalley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said temperatures are expected to continue to get lower over the next few weeks.
In the Temple area, Stalley said, the last week of December and the first part of January tend to be the coldest times of the year. He said this cold can feel like it is lower due to the frequent winds in the region.
“Any time you have temperatures down below 50, or certainly in the 40s or 30s, the wind starts to play a big role in how your body feels,” Stalley said. “Winds that are 20 miles per hour can start making the temperature feel 10 to 15 degrees colder just because how that behaves on the surface of your skin.”