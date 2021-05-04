Fifty-four area high school students completed the Texas Bioscience Institute Middle College program at Temple College this year, officials announced.
The TBI Middle College program is a partnership between Temple College and area high schools that allows qualified students to enroll in rigorous Science, Technology, and Math-focused dual credit coursework in their junior and senior years of high school, according to a news release. Fifty-one of the students completing the TBI program this year also will receive either an associate of science degree from Temple College.
The students who completed the TBI program this year represent 10 Central Texas high schools as well as home-schooled students. Students completing the TBI program this year and the colleges and universities they will be attending (if known) are:
Academy High School – Kaelyn Crawford (Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi) and Korin Honke (North Carolina State University).
Belton High School – Jocelyn Aguirre (Texas A&M University), Benjamin Broom (Baylor University), Joseph Dominguez (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), Aimee’ Jones (Louisiana State University), Lexi Marshall (East Texas Baptist University), Loris Mendoza (Texas A&M University), Brandt Menzie (Texas Tech University), Ashley Perrier (Texas A&M University), Riley Suiter (Texas State University), and Lynsie Ware (Temple College ADN program).
Chilton High School – Dillon McCord (University of North Texas).
Ellison High School – Arij Bhatti (Texas A&M University), Clarissa Fernandez (Texas A&M University), Khannah Jackson (University of Houston), and Shamil Ordillano (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor).
Harker Heights High School – Shabeeb Bahar (University of Texas), Samuel Boehm (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), Raphael Dela Cruz (Rice University), Kosisochukwu Eneli (Howard University), Grace Kawamata (Texas A&M University), Gloria Kim (University of Texas), Kayla Labrado (Central Texas College), JuHee (Julia) Lee (University of Texas), Sebastian Nau (Texas A&M University), Bianca Ruiz Pena, and Zander Sullivan (Texas A&M University-Central Texas).
Holy Trinity High School – Chrysanthe Nikolaidis (University of Guelph in Toronto, Ontario, Canada).
Home Schooled – Ezra Kwan.
Rogers High School – Jeremy Alexander, Courtney Andel (Texas A&M University), Kaitlyn Cloyd (Texas Woman’s University), Armando Corona (Brigham Young University-Provo), Ben Hutka, Caleb Kostroun, and Luke Prado (Tarleton State University).
Salado High School – Kamryn Cole (Tarleton State University), Ryley Flores (Texas State University), Wesley Hernandez (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), Madeline Holt-Bourland (University of Colorado – Colorado Springs), Raegan Maag (Texas Tech University), and Sophia Olivarez (Kent State University).
Temple High School – Emily DeGraaff (Texas A&M University), Alison Elliott (Tarleton State University), Faith Farbo (Texas State University), Isaac Iglesias (Texas A&M University-Central Texas), Mia Kraan, Austin Madsen (Texas A&M University), Aydrien O’Grady (Tarleton State University), and Alexia Sanchez.
Troy High School – Lily Curtis, Kaitlyn Martinez (Texas A&M University) and Emily Williams (Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi).