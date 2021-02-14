If slaves were fortunate enough to be free in Texas before 1865, one truth remained constant: Freedom wasn’t free.
State-imposed restrictions and denial of rights freely given to whites were denied African-Americans — even access to medical care.
“After annexation (into the United States in 1845), the state of Texas adapted even more elaborate restrictions on life of free Negroes,” said historian Dr. Alwyn Barr, author of “Black Texans: A History of African Americans in Texas, 1528-1995” (University of Oklahoma Press, 1996). “They could not have firearms, gamble, hire slaves or dispense medicine, nor could they preach without two (white) slaveholders as witnesses.”
The situation improved somewhat after emancipation. By 1900, black Texans recorded the lowest illiteracy rate in the South — 38 percent — and had 19 all-black high schools, including one in Temple.
Nevertheless, black students continued to struggle. “Health problems and the cost of textbooks and materials, which often proved ill-suited to Negro students also retarded attendance,” Barr said.
Health care continued to be the biggest roadblock for African-Americans and their struggle to advance throughout the 20th century. Medical associations and most hospitals desegregated in 1955, although black physicians were not given full membership and admit privileges in Bell County. Little was available in the way of health care for Temple’s African-American community during Thomas Edison Dixon’s career in Temple.
At the time of his death, Dixon (1890-1958) was the only African-American physician practicing in Bell County, even though a spokesman for the Bell County Medical Society said, “His services to the county and community were of great value, and he was held in high regard by members of his profession as well as laymen.”
He attended Bishop College in Marshall before earning a medical degree to Meharry Medical College, Nashville, in 1916, when he received his Texas medical license. He opened his first practice in Mart before moving to Temple in 1927.
Dixon inherited the medical mantle from several earlier Temple physicians, including Dr. Robert Edward Lee Holland (1864-1958), who labored to serve the disenfranchised amid growing racism under tightening Jim Crow restrictions.
The oldest of eight children of freed slaves, Holland grew up working on the family’s Montgomery County farm. He won a competitive scholarship to study pre-medicine at Prairieview A&M, graduating in 1888. He returned briefly to teaching school so he could earn enough to enter medical school. Holland first attended Meharry Medical College before heading to the University of Vermont, where he earned a medical degree in 1895. After graduation, he moved to Temple, where he hung up his shingle.
Here, his practice flourished throughout the next 21 years. However, his medical practice was hindered because he had no admit privileges at the local hospitals, and Bell County had no health-care facility serving African-Americans.
African American physicians were excluded from hospital-sponsored educational programs, Texas medical schools and libraries. This prohibition was facilitated by organized medicine. The American Medical Association had no restriction on black physicians, but it recognized only one organization from each state, and in Texas that was the Texas Medical Association (TMA), which was for white physicians only. Holland was active in the Lone Star State Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association, an organization of African Americans in the health field, begun in 1886 in Galveston.
After more than two decades in Temple, Holland made a stunning career move. Newly elected Gov. Jim Ferguson in 1916 appointed Holland superintendent of the Texas Institute for Deaf, Dumb and Blind Colored Youths, later renamed the Texas Blind, Deaf and Orphan School, a charity-sponsored institution for black children founded in 1887.
Refocusing his considerable energy and intelligence to the neglected school, Holland introduced marked improvements within a year. He also made it possible for Bell County’s black citizens to attend the school to learn job skills. Holland returned to private practice in 1921 in Dallas, where he again was active in civic improvement.
African-American physicians toiled to help their patients, despite a white-male-dominated medical system. In the early 1900s, Temple was the home to two community hospitals and a railroad hospital. All remained segregated with limited services to African-American patients.
To meet their needs, the Colored Memorial Hospital Association was chartered in September 1917 to address the medical needs of a growing African-American population. Listed on the incorporation papers filed with Secretary of State were Simon Monroe Hollins (1875-1962), Robert E. Wells (1868-1933) and A.B. Gamble (1862-1927), among other African-American residents in Temple. The white hospitals donated their used equipment.
The hospital benefited from the professional skill of Jemima Belle Hamilton Lawson (1895–1987), Bell County’s first registered nurse. After studying at Prairie View College, she earned a nursing diploma from Flint Goodridge Hospital in New Orleans. She returned to Temple in 1920 to begin her practice at the Graves Hospital. Lawson used a room in her home to care for post-operative patients because local hospitals performed surgery on African Americans but did not allow them to stay in the hospital. Eventually, Lawson moved to Houston by the late 1920s for better opportunities.
Over its lifespan, Temple’s “colored hospital” was called by several names, depending on its governance. Among the names included the Graves Hospital (the most recent name), Memorial Hospital (colored), Temple Memorial Hospital, Memorial Colored Hospital, Colored Memorial Hospital, Colored Memorial Home and Colored Highland Hospital.
Compared to the larger, more established white-only hospitals, this facility was modest, former five-room house at the corner of Avenue D and South 20th. With its added extension, it could serve up to 20 patients.
Finally, in 1953, the Cora Anderson Negro Hospital, 509 S. 9th St., opened under the auspices of Scott & White. The small hospital was designed as a modern facility devoted to the health-care needs of African-Americans. It closed when Scott & White moved to its new campus on South 31st Street in December 1963 into integrated quarters.