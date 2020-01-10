Three or four males allegedly broke into a home Thursday, said nothing and ran back out, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of East Zenith Avenue. The victims said the males broke in through the back door, took nothing, said nothing and ran out of the home.
The victims heard a gunshot as the suspects ran away, but no one was injured.
Prior to that, at about 7 p.m. officers went to a call in the 1000 block of South 13th Street. The victim said two shotguns and two handguns were missing. No signs of forced entry were found and the victim didn’t know when the guns were taken, Weems said.
Both cases are active.