CAMERON — A joint investigation led to several arrests in Lee County during a Tuesday afternoon raid, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
The Milam County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, went to the 400 block of Cypress Trail Loop.
When the deputies converged on the area after they saw reported stolen vehicles, people ran. Some deputies went to the front of the house and driveway. Other Milam County deputies waited in the wooded area behind the location and caught those who ran, White said.
Seven people were caught and four were arrested, including Bryan Scott Lopez, Milam County warrant for bond forfeiture; Carl Alan Groendes, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) less than one gram; and Zachary David Burgess and Ellen Marie Morriss, both charged with felony theft of property.
Lopez, Groendes, and Burgess were booked into the Milam County Jail. Morriss was taken to Lee County.
More charges are pending when the investigations in Milam, Bastrop and Lee counties are finished, according to White.
Two stolen trucks were recovered. Another truck and motorcycle were seized to determine if they were also stolen. Several vehicle parts were recovered that were removed from one stolen truck.
It looked like the suspects were converting one truck into a tow truck that would allow them to steal more vehicles, White said.
The stolen vehicles were put in the Milam County Sheriff’s Office impound yard pending return to their owners.