BELTON — Jurors deliberated for more than two hours Monday before they found a Temple man guilty of murder and three other charges related to the 2018 deaths of a mother and her son.
Darrell Gene Holloway II, 64, was accused of killing Marta Garza, 51, and her son Pedro Danny Garza, 33, on March 2, 2018, at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue O. Four felony charges against Holloway are all related to Marta’s slaying.
Holloway showed no emotion as Judge John Gauntt announced the jury’s decision in the 27th District Court. A sentencing hearing for Holloway begins in the courtroom on Tuesday.
In addition to the first-degree felony murder charge, Holloway was found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies; and failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, a third-degree felony.
During the weeklong trial, it was established that Holloway and Marta were in a relationship and had spent March 2, 2018, together before she died.
That evening, Pedro Garza reportedly confronted the couple and hit the truck Holloway was driving with a 2-foot by 4-foot piece of wood. Marta exited the vehicle, and Holloway ran them both over with his truck. He later turned himself in at the Temple Police Department.
During closing statements, Laura Beth Latimer, Bell County assistant district attorney, reiterated that it was Holloway’s actions that caused the death of Marta Garza.
“It doesn’t matter how much Danny beat on that truck, that didn’t kill Marta,” she said. “(Holloway) told you himself. He was behind the wheel. What matters is that he was driving while intoxicated, and he killed someone.”
Bobby Barina, Holloway’s defense attorney said in his closing statements that the facts of the case did not add up.
“We heard a lot of conflicting testimony,” he said. “When you get down to the testimony, it’s clear he struck Pedro Garza. We don’t know how he hit Marta Garza. You saw many different options of what happened.”
Barina said asked the jury to find his client innocent.
“These things wouldn’t have happened if not for the actions of Pedro,” he said. “We are asking for not guilty. I think you’ll see Marta’s cause of death was Pedro’s actions.”
In a rebuttal, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shirley Strimple asked the jury to see how Holloway’s action caused the death of Marta.
“Pedro’s conduct of breaking windows didn’t kill her,” Strimple said. “The defendant’s driving killed her. What killed her was when he drove over her. What we’re asking for is a verdict of guilty on all four counts.”
Defendant testimony
On the final day of the trial, Holloway testified about spending the day with Marta at various bars in Temple, going home to get cleaned up before going out dancing in Troy and then heading back to Temple.
When the couple was about 50 yards from the home they shared, Holloway said he was cut off from the road and pulled into a parking lot on First Street and Avenue O, where he was confronted by an angry Pedro wielding a piece of wood.
“He’s screaming (at us) to get out of the car,” Holloway testified. “Me and Marta are looking at each other, wondering what’s going on. I turned around, and the 2-by-4 hit me in the face. The driver’s window is shattered. I turn to Marta, and she is gone.”
He testified that he believed Marta was trying to escape the attack and it was his responsibility to keep her son at bay.
“In my mind, she’s gone to get help,” he said. “I don’t know where Marta is. I can’t just leave her there.”
Holloway said he felt threatened for his life, and believed Marta left the area safely when he drove away.
“I thought, ‘If he comes in this truck, he’s going to kill me,” Holloway said. “He’s 6 foot and 240 pounds. There’s no doubt in my mind that I can’t take him. I was scared for my life.”
Holloway testified how he was in shock and dazed from being hit in the head when Pedro allegedly threw the piece of wood at him. He said running over two people was an accident.
“I’m nervous,” Holloway said. “I’m hitting the gas and the brake and it’s not moving. Then it jumps. I heard a ‘pop.’ It’s a nasty sound when something breaks. The last time I saw Danny, he was in front of my steering wheel.”
Turning himself in
After the incident, Holloway testified that he stopped in the middle of the street and, after seeing a body, he was in shock and left to drive to the police station.
“I was shaking,” he said. “I (soiled) myself. I have to get to the police. I’m not thinking at all. I just got hit with a 2-by-4. I just killed a man.”
Holloway said his life with Marta Garza was great. They had plans to get a puppy and spend more of their life together.
“If it wasn’t for Danny, we would’ve had a great life,” he said.
During cross-examination, Strimple asked Holloway about his numerous driving while intoxicated arrests, and he agreed he served his time for those crimes. He denied being drunk at the time of the March 2018 incident.
“I don’t believe I was intoxicated,” he said.
His high blood content, according to Holloway, happened when he drank half a pint of liquor outside the police station before he turned himself in.
Strimple asked why he hadn’t told that story in public before.
“I’ve told the same story for four years,” he responded.
An arrest affidavit said Holloway turned himself in at the Temple Police Department 20 minutes after the incident and admitted his involvement.
Marta Garza died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries, and Pedro Garza died from blunt force injury, according to autopsy results. Both deaths were ruled homicides.