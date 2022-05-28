Memorial Day remembrances and tributes will be among the events going on this holiday weekend.
Visits for families who have relatives buried in cemeteries within the Fort Hood live-fire training areas will be available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today.
Visitors must call range operations at 254-287-3130/3321 before accessing the live-fire area.
No vehicle pass is required for the cemetery visits unless accessing the installation through vehicle control points (gates). Non- Department of Defense identification cardholders must obtain a pass from the Fort Hood Visitors Center located on T.J. Mills Boulevard prior to coming on post.
Range operations will have guides available to assist families and to monitor cemetery visits to ensure that all visitors are clear of the live-fire training areas by 7 p.m.
Signs will be posted along roads, providing directions to the cemeteries. Roads which may be used are: East Range, Hubbard, West Range and Owl Creek. For information, contact Mike Smith, Range Operations, at 254-291-2363, or email michael.j.smith 447.civ@mail.mil.
The Fort Hood Remembrance Memorial Display will be from sunrise to sunset May 27-31 at Sadowski Field on Fort Hood. The display will feature boots, flags and pictures to honor fallen soldiers, and is free and open to all.
Belton VFW ceremony
VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. Monday. Lunch will be provided after the ceremony.
American Legion Post No. 133
American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.
Six World War II veterans and 22 Vietnam veterans will be recognized for their service. The guest speaker for the event will be retired Maj. Jason Palmer, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor chaplain.
Memorial Day muster
Sendero Shooting Sports, 3360 W. U.S. Highway 190 in Belton, will hold a Memorial Day muster 5-8 p.m. today featuring retired Lt. Col. Allen West.
The event is open to veterans, active-duty military and their families, and will include a time of fellowship, food and paying tribute to the fallen. Activities for children will include face painting and an inflatable slide. There also will be music, shooting at the range and an axe-throwing competition. West also will give a special address for Memorial Day.
Killeen ceremony
The Killeen Memorial Day ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen. There will be guest speakers and welcoming remarks, the presentation of colors, national anthem and more at this event which is open to the public.
Fort Hood pool open
Comanche Pool, 52932 Tank Destroyer Blvd. on Fort Hood, is holding its Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Pool Kickoff from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Cost is $4 per person, and kids 3 and younger are free.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of the film “Wages of Fear” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The film takes place in a South American village, where four desperate men (Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Peter van Eyck and Folco Lulli) are hired to transport an urgent nitroglycerine shipment without safety equipment down a hazardous road.
Other events
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum holds a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Check out the special exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” featuring photos from the filming of the classic television series, on display now until June 25. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for children younger 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive in Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum.” Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and younger.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6-12, and kids younger than 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.