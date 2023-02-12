Temple Police are searching for a suspect in an aggravated sexual assault that occurred Sunday morning.
Temple Police search for sexual assault suspect
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: UMHB announces largest planned anonymous gift to-date of $50 million
- Mr. Gatti’s Pizza returning to Temple after 30-year absence
- Belton ISD trustees approve removal of two Lake Belton HS library books
- Salado youth sells grand champion market steer
- Temple Feed & Supply to move to larger location in SE Temple
- Temple man charged with intoxication manslaughter in traffic death
- UPDATE: Ex-officer DeCruz not guilty in fatal shooting of Temple resident
- Back from the brink: Restoration of Texas horned lizards to past habitats underway
- UPDATE: ‘It’s sad it came to this point’: People protest acquittal in officer-involved shooting
- Gunmen open fire in Temple game room robbery; no injuries reported