A West Temple residential street lined with homes was quiet Friday morning, hours after a shooting that left one man dead.
Temple Police released few details about the Thursday evening shooting as officers continued their investigation Friday.
The incident occurred in the 8700 block of Oak Hills Drive, off State Highway 317 and about a mile west of Charter Oak Elementary.
Several police vehicles were seen outside a home
The Temple Police Department did not specify a time for the incident, although a news release was sent to media outlets at about 8:23 p.m.
“Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male,” police spokesman Cody Weems said in a brief news release. “A female subject was still on scene.”
By Friday evening, police had not released any details about the victim or the woman at the scene of the shooting. The department did not specify whether the shooting occurred inside a home or outside.
No suspect had been charged in connection with the slaying by Friday evening, a review of Bell County Jail records showed.
“The circumstances of this incident are under investigation,” Weems said. “Additional information will be released as it is available.”