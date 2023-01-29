Gray skies are definitely not going to clear up.
The Temple-Belton area could be in for some cold weather and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. Temperatures may be at or near freezing today and Tuesday night, with increasing chances of rain or freezing rain.
The week begins with three nightly temperature lows at or near freezing, the NWS forecasted. Warm air above the general cold air mass may initially prevent any ice formation through evaporation, as the wind dries the lower parts of the atmosphere, the agency said in its online forecast discussion.
Since the cold air should be fairly deep, parts of the area could see some convective sleet showers develop, the NWS said, but freezing rain should be viewed as the main precipitation type so as not to downplay the icing potential.
A Winter Storm Watch, issued Sunday, will be in effect through Wednesday morning for most of Central Texas, including Bell, Coryell, Milam, Lampasas, Falls and McLennan counties.
Sunday night’s low temperature was expected to be around 31 degrees.
Warming shelters
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G., regularly open on nights when temperatures get cold so those with nowhere else to go can stay warm.
Salvation Army officials said the facility does allow service animals. The agency serves dinner and breakfast to those who shelter there.
Temple’s shelters open when temperatures hit 32 degrees with wind chill, or 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
Impact Church will remain open during the day if the cold persists. The church allows those with pets to bring their animals inside, also feeding dinner and breakfast to those staying there.
Cold temperatures
Tonight, the National Weather Service shows temperatures expected to get down to 29 degrees with wind chill.
The winter weather is supposed to continue Tuesday morning, when freezing rain likely will occur across most of the forecast area. The dividing line between rain and freezing rain likely will vary throughout the day, possibly causing ice to accumulate on surface roads as well as bridges and overpasses, the NWS said.
The low Tuesday night is forecast around 32.
Temperatures rise Wednesday
The rainfall could continue during a slight warming trend Wednesday, but is expected to taper off Thursday, although the predicted low for that night is 35 degrees.
Wednesday should see a relative high of 42 degrees, but there is still a 90% chance of rain all day and into the night, when the temperature will fall to 39 degrees.
Thursday morning may see still more showers, starting with a 50% chance of rain and tapering off to a 20% chance of rain by nightfall. That night should be partly cloudy, with a low of 35 degrees.
Friday’s skies should be clear and sunny with a high near 55 degrees. Friday night looks to be clear with a low around 33 degrees.
The weekend will be sunny and warmer. Saturday’s high should be near 58 degrees with a low near 41. Sunday’s high is expected to be 60 degrees.