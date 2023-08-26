BELTON — The three-day Bell County Cutting Horse Association show winds up today at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Cary Sims, show secretary, said 139 horses competed Friday, with a total payout of $17,000. She expected more entries Saturday, she said.
In the open class of 5- and 6-year-old horses Friday, Smart Lookin Sannman, ridden by Tance Bryant of Millsap, scored 76 for a payout of $1,415.12. Ezlikesundamorning, ridden by Justin White of Chappell Hill, scored 75 for $1,162.42.
You Da Bomb Dot Com, ridden by Kathy Daughn of Cuero, scored 74 for $808.64. Shes Reyl Smooth, ridden by Randy Chartier of Millsap, scored 73 for $530.67. Tr Cat, ridden by Constantine Caloudas of Brenham, also scored 73 for $530.67.
In the stands Saturday, Lindsay Madigan, owner of Triple Ten Ranch in Salado, was about to watch her trainer, Scott Ferguson, compete on her 4-year-old mare, Truumoon. The owner of the horse gets a 60-40 split of any winnings, she said.
“It’s an expensive sport,” she said. “You’ve got to feed cows and you’ve got to feed a horse. You train a cutting horse on live animals.”
Trainers start 2-year-olds in a cutting program, she said, and eventually graduate to 4-year-olds.
“At the end, hopefully you have an open horse,” she said. “I’ve had a couple of open horses. I love it. You never know enough about horses to ever stop learning about them. They’re constantly teaching you.”
Mandy Williams of Centerville said she and her husband, Chris Coughran, have three horses in the show but none had placed so far.
“We rode Friday,” she said. “We made mistakes and we need a do-over.”
“You have the horse, the rider and the cow,” she said. “It takes all three of those to make a good cut. If the cow is too wild or not responsive — it’s a dud — your score will reflect that.”
Riders can practice on a real cow or on a flag mounted on pulleys — a “mechanical cow,” she said.
“The horse reacts to that all right,” she said.
Working with cutting horses is a lot of fun, she said, and it’s a good family atmosphere.
“They have an incredible youth program in the National Cutting Horse Association,” she said.
Jessie Busby of Belton trains and sells cutting horses and has been competing for about 30 years.
“It’s such a competitive sport, and you compete against the cattle,” he said. “You don’t win every time, but when you do, it’s real thrilling. Some of the cattle make it challenging and some of the horses are more talented than others.”
“You try to use your feet to control the horse, to send the horse to a spot to stop and turn the cow,” he said. “It’s not automatic that a horse is going to hold a cow.”
It’s similar to rodeo events, he said.
“If you’ve got challenging stock and you overcome the challenging stock, you are probably going to win,” he said. “The livestock is what this thing is all about.”