The leaders of Bell County’s three largest school districts all earn salaries significantly higher than the average superintendent salary in the state, according to a survey conducted by a pair of Texas school associations.
For the current school year, the average superintendent salary in Texas is $158,363, according to the Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators.
Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft earns $310,000 — $151,537 higher than the average. He is the highest-paid superintendent in Bell County
First-year Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith earns the second-highest salary among Bell County school leaders: $230,000. That is $71,637 higher than the average. Belton trustees hired Smith, a former Leander ISD educator, last February.
And Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott makes the third-highest salary, earning $228,035 — $69,672 more than the state average. Ott is nearing the end of his third year as TISD superintendent. He started the job — which, like Smith, is his first superintendency — in July 2018 after working in the district for six years.
The Temple and Killeen schools leaders also make slightly more than the average salary of superintendents in districts with similar enrollments. Their Belton counterpart, though, earns fewer dollars than those guiding similar sized districts.
Temple ISD had an enrollment of 8,391 students, according to a December district report. Ott and other superintendents who lead districts with an enrollment between 5,000 to 9,999 students earn on average $224,266, according to the survey.
Ott earns $3,769 more than the average superintendent salary in districts in his enrollment range.
Killeen ISD has at least 45,336 students, according to 2019-20 Texas Education Agency enrollment data. Superintendents who are in charge of districts with an enrollment between 25,000 to 49,999 earn an average of $302,242, according to the survey.
That means Craft, in his sixth year leading KISD, makes $7,758 more than the average superintendent in a district as large as his.
As of Jan. 20, Belton ISD had at least 12,788 students, according to a staff report. Superintendents, like Smith, who lead districts with 10,000 to 24,999 students earn an average salary of $254,928, according to the TASB and TASA survey.
Smith is below that average. His salary is almost $25,000 lower than his enrollment cohort.
Craft was among one of the highest-paid superintendents in the state last school year. TEA data placed him as the 45th highest-paid school leader in the state. There are 1,223 school districts in Texas.