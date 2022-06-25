HOLLAND — More than 200 people honored the memory of Orlando Lopez Saturday during the 15th annual Orlando Lopez Washer Tournament at the Holland City Park baseball fields.
“The success of the Orlando Lopez Washer Tournament is because of our friends and our family,” explained Christin Herrada, sister of the late Orlando Lopez. “It takes a village and it takes everybody pitching in because they loved Orlando and they love us.”
Orlando died Jan. 15, 2009, at the age of 36 after a two-year battle with colon cancer. Herrada, Orlando’s little sister, said the community of Holland came together to support her brother during his illness, helped out financially and comforted the family after his loss. The first year, the community organized the washer tournament to help the Lopez family pay for medical expenses. After Orlando’s passing, the Orlando Lopez Com- munity Foundation was established in his memory.
“We have received total support from the community, family, friends and people we don’t even know who show up for this. This is 15 years of being blessed,” Pat Lopez, Orlando’s older brother said tearfully. “Two weeks before he passed, he told me to ‘keep the party going,’ so I’ve tried to honor his wish. I have a lot of friends now because of him.”
The Orlando Lopez Community Foundation was established to give back to the community who gave so much of themselves to Orlando. The community continues to come together after all these years, providing sponsorships, donations and volunteering their time and energy to make the event a success. Herrada said the proceeds are given back to the community in various ways. Funds raised through the Orlando Lopez Washer Tournament are used for scholarships, the food bank, teachers, youth boosters, the high school football team and the Holland Baseball Association, among others.
“Whoever asks, we try to help out as best we can because they have blessed us so much,” she said.
Saturday’s event kicked off with a barbecue lunch, followed by the washer tournament, which is a game that involves teams of players taking turns tossing a washer toward a box or hole. The game is similar to horseshoes and draws in competitors from all across the state. This year’s tournament included 81 teams.
“We’ve done this for several years,” Jennifer Ivicic of Holland said. “Last year, we came in sixth place and donated the money back because it’s for a good cause. It’s worth the 150-degree weather.”
Tony Maldanado of Fort Worth said the event is a good cause that raises awareness for colon cancer, while also giving back to the community.
Herrada said the greatest thing is watching everyone come together to make a difference and knowing that her brother’s legacy lives on, even after all these years. She believes a person impacts people long after they are gone and encouraged people to not take life for granted.
“It’s just so humbling,” she said. “It touches your heart and touches your spirit to know it’s been 15 years down the road and people still want to come help and people still want to attend it. The memories are still fresh and it’s like he never left. He lives on through us and he’s part of us. That gives hope.”
“We’re able to continue on and give back in his name.”