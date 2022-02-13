Temple Independent School District’s Administration Building, as well as five other sites across the county, will open today for early voting.
Voters will have the chance to cast their ballots at any of the six sites for this year’s primary election races. Each of the sites will stay open for two weeks until early voting ends Feb. 25.
Election Day for the primary election will take place March 1.
The county’s six early voting sites this year number two in Killeen and one each in Temple, Belton, Salado and Harker Heights.
County officials worked with Temple ISD this year to use its Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, as a polling site. The change was made due to construction near Temple’s Bell County Annex.
Killeen’s two polling locations are at the Killeen Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive, and the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive.
Other sites are the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado; and the Parks and Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
The sites will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday.
Over the weekend, the sites will open at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Polling locations will close Feb. 21 due to Presidents’ Day, before opening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 through Feb. 25.
Those who are registered to vote will need to bring one of seven forms of approved photo identification to the polling place. The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. Passport.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said voters will need to comply with state law when within 100 feet of a polling location.
Firearms are not allowed within this distance, as well as the use of any recording devices such as cellphones, cameras, tablets, laptops and sound recorders.
Luedeke also warned voters not to wear clothing in support of a particular candidate, measure or political party appearing on the ballot.
“To avoid any confusion on what can and cannot be worn,” Luedeke said, “we recommend not wearing any apparel or signs containing political statements or candidate information. That way, you are able to vote and be on your way.”
Voters looking for the shortest lines can view estimated wait times at each location, thanks to a new app developed by Bell County. The site can be found at bellcountytx.com/voting.