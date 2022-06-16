A 19-year-old man was identified by Temple Police Thursday as the subject who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 35 as he was sought by officers.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of Anthony Turner Jr., who was wanted by authorities on a misdemeanor theft charge. His death does not meet the definition of an in-custody death under state law, city officials said.
The city took more than eight hours to notify the public about the death, which hampered travel Wednesday on the state’s busiest interstate as authorities investigated the incident.
City of Temple public information officers and administrators did not immediately respond Thursday to multiple information and open records requests from the Telegram.
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said the Temple Police Department has a goal to be transparent.
“One of my goals when I arrived in Temple, Texas, was to be open and transparent with the public about our work in the Police Department,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We will maintain communication and dialogue around this incident as the investigation continues.”
Reynolds did not address any of the Telegram’s questions nor did he return a phone call Thursday.
The department did not identify the officers involved in the incident.
The city released a revised timeline of the Wednesday incident.
“After an initial review of the video of the incident, Police Department staff have developed a timeline of key events,” a city of Temple news release said. “This timeline identifies notable parts of the incident.”
At 7:48 a.m., a Temple police officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend in reference to a suspicious person. The caller told police that a black man in an orange shirt was near a residence with teenagers.
Less than 10 minutes later, the officer identified the man matching the description provided by the caller.
At 8:01 a.m., the officer talked to the complainant and Turner. The officer told Turner that “he was not supposed to be at that location until after 4 p.m., and the officer told him to leave.” Turner left the residence. The officer learned of a misdemeanor theft warrant upon returning to the police vehicle.
A question on why he was not supposed to be at the location until after 4 p.m. was not answered by press time.
At 8:02 a.m., the officer drove towards Turner, who had walked several houses away. Turner was told he had a warrant and he “was being detained.”
“The officer took hold of (Turner’s) right arm,” the city said. “The officer advised dispatch that they had one detained subject and requested a second unit.”
Turner insisted that he didn’t have a warrant and “began to pull away.”
The officer told Turner to not resist arrest. Turner then pulled his arm out of the officer’s grasp and fled towards the back yard of a residence. Turner then jumped over a fence but the officer did not pursue.
“A perimeter was set up by other Temple police officers,” the city said. “Shortly after the perimeter was set up, K-9 officers started a track from the last spot the officer saw the subject.”
At 8:52 a.m., a Temple police lieutenant saw a Bell County Sheriff’s Department vehicle with emergency lights on stopped in the middle of General Bruce Drive.
“The lieutenant then saw (Turner) run across the road, in front of the vehicle, and toward the interstate,” the city said.
Three minutes later, the lieutenant made contact with Turner from the overpass at Nugent Avenue and “told him to get off of the interstate,” the city said.
“Additionally, the lieutenant instructed police units to slow down all interstate traffic and block northbound traffic,” the city said. He reiterated his instruction for police units over the radio.
At 8:56 a.m., another Temple officer arrived at General Bruce Drive, saw Turner on the interstate and “called to him, telling him to come over and get some water,” the city said.
Turner reportedly refused and continued running north.
Two minutes later, Turner was seen on the top of the inside retaining wall on the interstate.
“A sergeant paralleled him with his vehicle and, over the PA system, advised him to get off the interstate,” the city said.
Turner was seen running in traffic, “with vehicles passing him on his left and right side,” the city said. “Officers advised (Turner) to get back to the center wall so he did not get hit by a vehicle.”
At 8:58 a.m., an officer was near Turner on the interstate.
“The subject ran northbound near the southbound retaining wall, and the officer directed (but did not discharge) their Taser at the subject,” the city release said. Turner “started moving westward, entering the southbound lanes of traffic, where (he) was struck by a vehicle.”
“The officer called for Emergency Medical Services and started performing CPR on the subject.”
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the vehicle had front driver-side damage, city spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said Thursday afternoon in response to a question sent on Wednesday.
“There were other cars on the road, but no other vehicles had damage,” she said.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Texas Rangers at 254-247-0849.
Thursday evening, city spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin sent responses to three questions. She said delays in releasing public information occurred during the investigation.
She said she received the inquiry Wednesday and forwarded it to the Temple Police Department. Because the Texas Department of Public Safety “is in charge of the accident investigation,” she said, “the Temple Police Department needed to first contact DPS to request authorization to respond to the inquiry, to prevent interfering with the investigation or the department conducting the investigation. Once the Temple Police Department received authorization, the Police Department PIO, Nohely Mackowiak, responded to the inquiry.”
Court records
Bell County court records show that Turner had an arrest warrant issued on June 10 for a Class A misdemeanor theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
Turner had three other criminal charges from last year.
On Jan. 3, 2021, Turner was charged with Class A misdemeanor theft of property between $750 and $2,500, a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge, a state felony charge.
Turner was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge. He was given credit for 431 days he spent in the Bell County Jail, records show.
Staff writer Christian Betancourt contributed to this report.