BELTON — For Gabby Dellepiane, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor felt like home.
“That’s the best way I can describe it,” she told the Telegram. “Having grown up in the private school community I needed something where I felt like I was going to be in a secure student environment, where I wasn’t just a number and where I was a human being.”
UMHB fit the bill.
On Friday afternoon, Dellepiane was joined by more than 450 other Crusaders — some of whom came from as far away as China, Cameroon, the Dominican Republic, Georgia, Honduras, India, Nigeria, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico and Zimbabwe — at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton for the winter commencement ceremony
An estimated 320 bachelor’s degrees, 106 master’s degrees and 35 doctorates were awarded.
“I’m looking forward to working, making money and being done with school because it’s honestly been a long road,” said Dellepiane, who earned a doctorate in physical therapy. “I hope to end up in the D-FW area doing general outpatient is what I’m working toward. I want to treat and serve patients in the Fort Worth community.”
Everett Faust, who earned a master’s degree in accounting, is also eager to make his mark.
“I spent four and a half years in total at UMHB and I met some lifelong friends here, so I’m excited to celebrate with them and my family.” he said. “Now, I’m looking to get my (certified public accountant designation) and explore life with unlimited potential.”
UMHB President Randy O’Rear, who gave the commencement address to the 166th graduating class, emphasized the importance to “live on purpose” — a rally cry that was adopted earlier this year.
“Your main purpose has been to acquire the knowledge necessary to do well in your classes and earn your degrees,” he said. “You were also encouraged to make the most of your time with us. Whether that was in the relationships or the organizations and activities you participated in, or in the ways you served your classmates and community.”
O’Rear noted the challenges — including the COVID-19 pandemic and Winter Storm Uri — that many graduates faced during their tenure at UMHB.
“Those are some of the events that made you stronger, built character, and shaped you the most,” he said. “Life will continue to throw you many curve balls, but you’ve already proven that you’ll be ready to knock them out of the park.”