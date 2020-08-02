For a brief summer day in 1946, Page Hill and Weldon Aycock were movie stars. And — to no one’s surprise — Hollywood moguls did not come knocking with lucrative contracts.
Hill, then 10 years old, and Aycock, then 11, were cast by a roving cinematographer with a script and camera. What the movie maker lacked in artistic finesse and creative zeal, he more than compensated with a mercenary drive to collect $10 from gullible parents.
Hill, 85, wrote a letter to the Temple Daily Telegram on July 22 asking whether anybody else remembered it. “At that time a movie producer came to Temple proposing a movie calling it ‘Temple’s Own Gang Comedy.’ Upon hearing of this, I dreamed this could be my start to movie stardom,” Hill recalled.
Aycock of Belton responded. He said he still has the 1946 postcard announcing auditions at the Arcadia Theater.
Bell County children were recruited on at least two separate occasions by an itinerant movie maker armed with a camera and a burning desire to become rich at the expense of eager parents and their star-struck kids.
Inspired by the phenomenal 1930s child celebrities such as Shirley Temple, Ennis Melton Barker drummed up “potential stars” for his productions. Except that the script never changed, quality was amateurish, sound was scratchy, and Barker’s promises were hollow.
Keller-born Barker (1903-1977) was a Pied Piper and hyperbolic huckster. He started his career in 1932 with short features aimed at the youth market. That modest success catapulted him by 1936 to create Melton Barker Juvenile Productions. His crew was small — Barker, a cameraman, a sound man and an assistant.
He spent the next nearly four decades scurrying across the country with a camera and one cheesy script, “The Kidnappers Foil,” methodically making and remaking the same two-reeler in each town.
“The Kidnappers Foil” was a hokey short about a band of kids who outsmart two inept kidnappers. In the movie, a girl, always named “Betty Davis,” is nabbed. Her father offers $1,000 for her safe return. Various groups of children plan how to save the girl and how to spend the reward money. The children eventually unite and liberate the girl from her dozing captors. A grand party follows at the girl’s house. Several children are featured through solo dancing and singing.
Barker’s modus operandi was always the same. Once he zeroed on a town, he would send out boilerplate news releases to the local newspapers and radio stations.
Barker claimed to have “discovered” George “Spanky” McFarland (1928-1993), made famous in the wildly popular “Our Gang” series of short-subject comedies of the 1930s and 1940s, which may or may not have been true since McFarland was also born in Keller. The “Our Gang” shorts were later syndicated to television as “The Little Rascals.”
The problem was Barker was no Hal Roach, the “Our Gang” creator.
Melton Barker Productions would contact a local movie theater and a local newspaper to sponsor the film featuring up to 100 local children ages three to 14.
The Arcadia and the Texas theaters sponsored the 1946 Temple film. The Beltonian sponsored the film in 1950. Barker extended his Belton auditions to Fort Hood and the Killeen area.
After brief rehearsals, filming would begin. The locations were generally a local park and the home of a prominent local person.
Hill recalled that the Temple filming occurred at Jackson Park. “My non-speaking role was to stroll across the park with two other kids,” he said. Aycock luckily scored a speaking part. “I stood on the Jackson Park Bridge and said ‘Come on, gang, let’s go.’”
The Belton production in 1950 was at Yettie Polk Park.
The only hitch was the $10 “performance” fee — equivalent to more than $180 in today’s dollars.
“The only catch was there was a $10 fee for those selected to be in the show. That was a problem as $10 was a lot of money at that time. Finally, mom and dad agreed, and I auditioned and was given a role. I really don’t believe anybody was turned down,” Hill said.
Aycock agreed, saying he overheard his parents seriously discussing sacrificing $10 for this venture.
After paying the fee, children would go through a brief audition process with a representative of Barker’s company. No one was turned away.
Barker would then return to premiere the film in a local theater to the delight of proud parents and giggling youngsters, seeing themselves on the silver screen for the first time. The Temple film opened in the Texas Theater; the Beltonian was host for its premiere. The original film was then left with the theater owner who could replay the film anytime for repeat business.
Barker and his cronies filmed the same script about the kidnapped “Betty Davis” more than 300 times. Barker’s life revolved around constantly pushing throughout 27 states to the next new town. He left a trail of shattered children’s hopes in his wake. He died in a motel somewhere between Mississippi and Alabama and is buried in Dallas.
His career has gained the attention of the Texas Archive of the Moving Image. Caroline Frick, assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin and executive director of the Texas Archive, has been researching Barker and “The Kidnappers Foil.”
She has worked with the Moving Image Archive to document many of the extant Barker productions, available free online. The complete list can be found at http://www.meltonbarker.org/full-list/
Unfortunately, the original Temple and Belton films have been lost. However, viewers can see Barker’s cinematic “handiwork” in other cities. The script never changes, only the children’s faces. http://www.meltonbarker.org/watch/
Hill is philosophical about his first and last foray into show biz. “That was the last I ever heard of the movie and not one Hollywood agent came calling — alas!” Hill concluded.