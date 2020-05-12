A former counselor with Temple Independent School District was arrested Monday because he allegedly had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl between 2009 and 2011.
Eric Ryan Thornal, 35, of Temple, was counselor at Bonham Middle School and Travis Science Academy who is now charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said.
The girl was 13 at the time and is now 24, Christoff said.
Thornal was initially hired by Temple ISD in August 2007 and worked as a teacher at Travis Science Academy until June 2013, district spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
In October 2018, Thornal was rehired by Temple ISD as a counselor. He split duties between Bonham Middle School and Travis Science Academy, Hernandez said.
The district said it did not have any complaints filed against Thornal.
For the 2019-20 school year, Thornal was a counselor at Travis Science Academy until Friday, when he was immediately placed on administrative leave after the Temple Police Department notified the district of the alleged improper relationship with a student, Hernandez said.
“Temple ISD was first contacted by Temple Police regarding the situation late last week, and we learned of the charge on Friday, May 8,” Hernandez said. “The very same day, district leadership place Mr. Thornal on administrative leave.”
“We took action as quickly as possible,” Hernandez said.
The Temple Police Criminal Investigations Division investigated for months after the victim claim was made Jan. 8.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and issued an affidavit. A warrant was issued for Thornal’s arrest Friday by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Thornal’s bond was set at $80,000.