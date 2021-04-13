A Temple man faces an aggravated sexual assault charge in connection with an attack on a woman last year.
Deshawn Patterson, 40, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $153,000, jail records show.
He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony, and failure to identify, a Class A misdemeanor.
Patterson, who also uses the aliases Deshun Patterson and Deshaun Patterson, is accused of assaulting a Temple woman during the weekend of Aug. 6-8 last year, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told a Temple police detective that Patterson arrived at her home with another woman. When the woman was left alone with Patterson, he allegedly placed a gun against the victim’s head and sexually assaulted her.
After the assault, Patterson reportedly threatened the victim by telling her that “she would be dead like the others” if she told anyone about the incident, the affidavit said.
Days later, Patterson “showed up at her residence, took a firearm out of the trunk of the vehicle he was driving, and came to her front door and knocked for some time before leaving,” the affidavit said.
The felony drug charge against Patterson stems from a May 2020 encounter with Temple police officers.
On May 21, officers went to the Econo Lodge Temple hotel, 1001 N. General Bruce Drive, for a welfare check on a child and to investigate suspected narcotics trafficking, another arrest affidavit said.
Patterson was in the room and tried to hide something, the affidavit said.
Officers asked him to stand up and put his hands behind his back. When he stood up, officers saw a baggie with a crystal-like substance inside, a glass pipe and a large sheathed knife. Other baggies were later found in a dresser drawer.
The substances were field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed more than a gram, the affidavit said.