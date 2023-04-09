BELTON — From Great Danes to chihuahuas, some 300 dogs made about 1,000 runs Friday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
“It’s the joy of working with your dog,” said Bill Brown, trial chairman of the Bell County Kennel Club. “They almost smile at you at the end of the course because they like it so much.
“Certain dogs need a job to keep them happy. Agility is just a fun sport to the dogs and the owners,” he said.
There were two French bulldogs in the show, he said. That was the number one American Kennel Club breed in 2022, he said, the first time in 21 years it hasn’t been a Labrador retriever.
His two entries in the show were a male and female pair of Pembroke Welsh Corgis. He started out in dog agility in 1996. He tends to stay local, but said a lot of people go all over the state.
“There are a lot of agility trails in Texas,” he said. “There are four here in Belton this month. This is the first of the four.”
Anne Lincoln of Dallas said she came for “three days of fun.” Her female doberman, Tripel, age 9, was getting ready to run.
“You want to run as fast as possible,” she said. Tripel is really fast, she said, and ran her previous course in 28 seconds, but knocked a bar down. “She’s really speedy when she puts her mind to it,” she said.
Tripel is the first dog Lincoln has run trails with.
“Every day I have with her is a blessing because at 9 this could be her last run,” she said. “Some dogs retire at 8 or 9, so I’m lucky that I get to run with my best friend.
“I heard about it from friends,” she said. “It seemed like something fun to do with your dogs, and the adrenaline rush is amazing.”
Lincoln is a sociology teacher.
“It is one thing to convey information to a human being,” she said. “It’s another thing to convey information to another species, especially at speed. It’s like a dance. You have to convey to a dog running — what, 20 mph — what you want it to do. I think that’s something.”
She practices with her dog at home and they take a weekly class. She’s at an agility trial almost every weekend, she said, and goes all over Texas.
“You don’t have to go far,” she said. “Drive up to three hours, you hit a dog show.”
Karen Van Hooser of Cedar Park brought a little Shetland shepherd named Graham.
“He does OK,” she said. “He’s at the master’s level. He doesn’t do well in the dirt. We practice on Astroturf.”
Some agility arenas have Astroturf or carpet, she said. Graham can’t see the base of the weave poles when they’re covered with dirt, she said.
“He does everything else fine,” she said. “He’s actually really good at this. The dog enjoys it.”
She had another dog once that didn’t like agility trials, so they quit. She’s been in the sport for 20 years.
“Lately I’ve been staying more in this area,” she said. “I used to go to Dallas, San Antonio and Houston, but now I don’t do it so much, because of the traffic and I’ve gotten older.
“You could go to a show every weekend,” she said. “Now they’ve got this building air conditioned so you can come here year round. They used to take the summer off because it was too hot.”