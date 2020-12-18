Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expects health officials to vaccinate roughly 1.4 million Texans — more than the number of residents who have contracted COVID-19 since March — by the end of December.
“The best news, however, is the news that came out this week because it is the beginning of the end of COVID-19: And that is with both the release and distribution of these vaccines,” Abbott told members of the Temple and Greater Waco chambers of commerce during a virtual meeting Thursday
“This was the first week that vaccines were distributed,” the Lone Star State’s top elected official said. “This week alone we distributed more than a quarter of a million — and those were only the Pfizer vaccines. Next week, we will be adding to that the Moderna vaccines.”
The Moderna vaccine will likely be a big boost for rural Texas, areas that lack large hospitals with necessary equipment to properly store the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine can be stored for one month at standard refrigerator temperatures, Reuters reported. Pfizer’s vaccine must be kept at ultra cold temperatures or on dry ice.
Ultra cold freezers are typically found at larger medical centers. For example, in Bell County, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple received 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and Fort Hood received about the same amount, according to the entities. Both have the capabilities to store the Pfizer vaccine.
“When we get into January, the number of those vaccines that will be distributed will continue to increase,” Abbott said. “In part, because Pfizer and Moderna will be able to increase their supplies, but also, in part, because there will be additional pharmaceutical manufacturers that will be adding additional types of vaccines to those numbers.”
The governor expects about 10 percent of the state’s population — about 2.9 million people — will be able to get vaccinated each month after January.
“What you can see mathematically is that once we get into January, we will have probably hit the worst part of the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “Because once people get vaccinated and once people begin to increasingly take these antibody drugs — like (those from) Regeneron and Eli Lilly — combined those efforts will reduce the number of people who can contract COVID-19 and who can spread COVID-19.”
As Abbott spoke to local business leaders, the Bell County Public Health District reported an additional 171 residents contracted the virus.
Every day since Monday has had a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases, according to health district data. There were 259 cases on Monday; 102 infections on Tuesday; 139 on Wednesday; and 138 on Thursday, according to the health district’s dashboard.
“COVID will not be behind us by the end of January, but with each passing day after that, with each passing week after that, I think you will find your communities will be safer and safer and the spread will be slower and slower,” Abbott said.
Until then, the health district anticipates the coronavirus will continue to spread in a severe, uncontrolled manner in Bell County — unless residents wear a mask, wash their hands, stay home if they are sick and practice social distancing.
Local health officials are bracing for deluge of cases after the holidays.
“Please take all possible preventative measures to help us avoid a spike in cases after Christmas,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. “This includes celebrating with only your household, avoiding non-essential travel, staying home if you are sick, avoiding gatherings, social distancing and masking if you must go to places where social distancing is not possible. Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”