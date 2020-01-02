NOLANVILLE — A bicyclist had incapacitating injuries from a Monday afternoon collision with a woman allegedly blinded by the setting sun, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday.
A 2010 Hyundai 4-door car driven at about 5:10 p.m. by Rebecca Lou Casilhas, 56, of Belton, was westbound on Nolan Loop Road. A bicyclist was also going westbound when Casilhas hit the back of the bicycle — and the bicyclist was ejected.
A medical helicopter was called and arrived at the scene, but it had a mechanical problem and couldn’t fly, according to Washko.
A ground ambulance took the bicyclist, who did survive the crash, to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The bicyclist’s name hasn’t yet been released.
The crash is still under investigation.
The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind drivers to exercise caution when visibility is impaired due to weather related conditions or the rising or setting of the sun. Always look twice and be aware of bicyclists and motorcyclists that share our roadways, Washko said.