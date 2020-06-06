West Bell County may have a new justice of the peace Monday.
The Commissioners Court is expected to consider appointing someone to the vacant Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace seat, according to its Monday agenda.
The seat most recently was occupied by Killeen Democrat Daryl Peters, an appointee who resigned from the post because of his health. Peters replaced ousted Killeen Democrat Claudia Brown, who a jury decided to remove from the elected position after determining she was grossly incompetent and may have developed physical or mental defects while in office.
The commissioners discussed the vacant seat and the process they want to follow to fill it during a workshop meeting last week. They agreed they want to fill the vacancy quickly and with a person with enough experience to begin clearing out a backlog of cases. Additionally, they want a person who can serve as a mentor to either Republican Michael Keefe or Democrat Gregory Johnson, who are seeking the seat in the Nov. 3 election.
During the workshop meeting, the commissioners agreed they would consider appointing former Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin to his old position.
“Everybody knows Judge Potvin has said he is willing to do it,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann said last week. “And he is … the only one that has the experience and tenure to step in for that six month period of time, take care of whatever additional work that’s going to come as far as catching up … and Dec. 31, he is gone.”
Schumann acknowledged there could be pushback over the possibility of Potvin’s appointment. Potvin lost his seat to Brown in 2016. But Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver, the only Democrat on the Commissioners Court, said it can be explained. Driver supported the possibility of considering Potvin for the seat.
Pushback already has emerged. Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie criticized the commissioners for considering returning Potvin, a Killeen Republican, to the seat.
“The idea of moving forward with the recommendation is not showing transparency and fairness to the voters of Bell County,” Driver-Moultrie said in a news release dated Tuesday.
The Texas Constitution does not outline an appointment process commissioners courts, which have the power to fill vacant elected county positions, must follow. Appointees must only meet constitutional eligibility requirements for the position. Commissioners can add their own qualifications, though.
Potvin meets the constitutional eligibility requirements, plus meets the additional qualifications set by the Commissioners Court. Only three commissioners — a majority vote — are required to appoint the new JP.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Driver-Moultrie exchanged emails about the JP seat last week. Blackburn told Driver-Moultrie he is open to considering another person to fill the seat — only if they meet the commissioners’ qualifications.
“Given the current workload that exists in the precinct, the workload anticipated over the next few months and the fact that the person would only have the position for a few months, there was a consensus that we needed someone who could step into the position on ‘day one’ and begin working,” Blackburn told Driver-Moultrie in an email.