Although the Bell County Public Health District identified 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, its active case count dropped to 501 — 29 fewer than Thursday. Deaths remained at 99.
This decrease in active cases also lowered Bell County’s incidence rate, which has registered as high as 151.55 per 100,000 people, for a consecutive day. The county’s incidence rate is now 138 per 100,000 people, according to the health district.
Bell County has tallied 6,454 cumulative cases, and at least 5,854 people have reportedly recovered to date.
The health district told the Telegram that a COVID-19 holiday guidance document is now published to its website, bit.ly/3jFG961.
“We have shared a holiday guidance document meant to give ideas about safe ways to celebrate holidays for the remainder of the year, and we absolutely encourage safer alternatives to traditional celebration whenever possible,” Health District director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Local school districts
The Killeen Independent School District is one infection away from 100 student cases of COVID-19 after seven student infections were logged this week. Killeen ISD, which has totaled 231 cumulative cases since March 16, is seeing a majority of its diagnoses at the elementary school level.
Nearly 38 percent of the district’s cases were at elementary schools, according to Killeen ISD’s dashboard.
The Belton Independent School District has 14 active cases with a majority stemming from high school campuses. There are six cases at Belton High, two at Lake Belton High, three at High Point Elementary, two at Charter Oak Elementary, and one at Tarver Elementary. These cases represent 0.096 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district data.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard will update around 5 p.m. Its latest update — reflecting cases between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 — shows four cases: two at Temple High, one at Thornton Elementary and one at Meridith-Dunbar Elementary.
Salado Independent School District last registered a case of COVID-19 on Oct. 20.